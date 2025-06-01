 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies in England

2nd ODI / Cardiff

England Yet to bat. West Indies are batting, 185 for 2, from 33 overs.

West Indies are 185 for 2 with 17.0 overs remaining.

West Indies 1st innings

Total

185 for 2, from 33 overs.

Batting

  1. King c Carse b Rashid; 59 runs, 67 balls, 10 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.06
  2. Andrew c Jacks b Carse; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Carty not out; 97 runs, 101 balls, 12 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.04
  4. Hope (c, wk) not out; 21 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.00

Extras

8 from 2 legbyes, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Hetmyer
  • Greaves
  • Chase
  • Forde
  • Motie
  • A Joseph
  • Seales

Fall of Wickets

  • Jewel Andrew at 6 for 1, from 1.5 overs
  • Brandon King at 147 for 2, from 25.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Mahmood: 8overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  2. Carse: 8overs, 1 maidens, 55 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.87.
  3. Potts: 7overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.85.
  4. Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  5. Rashid: 6overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  6. Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Graham Lloyd
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers