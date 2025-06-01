Match summary
West Indies in England
2nd ODI / Cardiff
England Yet to bat. West Indies 185 for 2, from 33 overs.
West Indies are 185 for 2 with 17.0 overs remaining.
West Indies 1st innings
Total
185 for 2, from 33 overs.
Batting
- King c Carse b Rashid; 59 runs, 67 balls, 10 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 88.06
- Andrew c Jacks b Carse; 0 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Carty not out; 97 runs, 101 balls, 12 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.04
- Hope (c, wk) not out; 21 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.00
Extras
8 from 2 legbyes, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Hetmyer
- Greaves
- Chase
- Forde
- Motie
- A Joseph
- Seales
Fall of Wickets
- Jewel Andrew at 6 for 1, from 1.5 overs
- Brandon King at 147 for 2, from 25.2 overs
Bowling
- Mahmood: 8overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Carse: 8overs, 1 maidens, 55 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.87.
- Potts: 7overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.85.
- Bethell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Rashid: 6overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Jacks: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Graham Lloyd
- TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Martin Saggers