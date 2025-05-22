Match summary
Zimbabwe in England
Only Test / Day 1 of 4 / Nottingham
England 105 for 0, from 21.1 overs. Zimbabwe
England are 105 for 0.
England 1st innings
Total
105 for 0, from 21.1 overs.
Batting
- Crawley not out; 49 runs, 73 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.12
- Duckett not out; 54 runs, 55 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.18
Extras
2 from 1 byes, 1 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Pope
- Root
- Brook
- Stokes
- Smith
- Atkinson
- Tongue
- Cook
- Bashir
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Ngarava: 9overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
- Muzarabani: 8overs, 2 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Chivanga: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Nyauchi: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.
Match details
- Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Russell Warren