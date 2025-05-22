 Skip to content

Match summary

Zimbabwe in England

Only Test / Day 1 of 4 / Nottingham

England 1st innings

Total

105 for 0, from 21.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley not out; 49 runs, 73 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.12
  2. Duckett not out; 54 runs, 55 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 98.18

Extras

2 from 1 byes, 1 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Pope
  • Root
  • Brook
  • Stokes
  • Smith
  • Atkinson
  • Tongue
  • Cook
  • Bashir

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Ngarava: 9overs, 1 maidens, 42 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
  2. Muzarabani: 8overs, 2 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  3. Chivanga: 4overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  4. Nyauchi: 0.1overs, 0 maidens, 0 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 0.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Umpire: Allahudien Paleker
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Russell Warren