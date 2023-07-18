 Skip to content

Match summary

Women's Ashes Series

3rd ODI / Taunton

England Women are batting, 29 for 2, from 7.1 overs. Australia Women

England Women are 29 for 2 with 42.5 overs remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

29 for 2, from 7.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley c Litchfield b Gardner; 2 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 15.38
  2. Beaumont b Schutt; 4 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
  3. Knight (c) not out; 11 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.62
  4. Sciver-Brunt not out; 7 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.64

Extras

5 from 4 legbyes, 1 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Capsey
  • Wyatt
  • Jones
  • Dean
  • Ecclestone
  • Cross
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Sophia Dunkley at 6 for 1, from 2.2 overs
  • Tammy Beaumont at 12 for 2, from 3.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Gardner: 2overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.5.
  2. Schutt: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.78.
  3. Sutherland: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern
  • TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem