England Women 1st innings
Total
29 for 2, from 7.1 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley c Litchfield b Gardner; 2 runs, 13 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 15.38
- Beaumont b Schutt; 4 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
- Knight (c) not out; 11 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 84.62
- Sciver-Brunt not out; 7 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.64
Extras
5 from 4 legbyes, 1 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Capsey
- Wyatt
- Jones
- Dean
- Ecclestone
- Cross
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Sophia Dunkley at 6 for 1, from 2.2 overs
- Tammy Beaumont at 12 for 2, from 3.6 overs
Bowling
- Gardner: 2overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.5.
- Schutt: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.78.
- Sutherland: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.
Match details
- Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern
- TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem