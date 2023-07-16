 Skip to content

Match summary

Women's Ashes Series

2nd ODI / Southampton

England Women Yet to bat. Australia Women are batting, 162 for 5, from 34 overs.

Australia Women are 162 for 5 with 16.0 overs remaining.

Australia Women 1st innings

Total

162 for 5, from 34 overs.

Batting

  1. Healy (c, wk) c Capsey b Bell; 13 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
  2. Litchfield lbw b Bell; 4 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
  3. Perry not out; 63 runs, 90 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70
  4. Mooney c Bell b Ecclestone; 33 runs, 42 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.57
  5. McGrath c Jones b Glenn; 5 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
  6. Gardner c Ecclestone b Bell; 33 runs, 37 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.19
  7. Sutherland not out; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33

Extras

7 from 7 wides.

Yet to bat

  • King
  • Jonassen
  • Wareham
  • Schutt

Fall of Wickets

  • Phoebe Litchfield at 7 for 1, from 1.3 overs
  • Alyssa Healy at 27 for 2, from 5.1 overs
  • Beth Mooney at 88 for 3, from 18.3 overs
  • Tahlia McGrath at 102 for 4, from 21.1 overs
  • Ashleigh Gardner at 158 for 5, from 33.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 10overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.1.
  2. Bell: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
  3. Sciver-Brunt: 5overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.8.
  4. Ecclestone: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
  5. Glenn: 7overs, 1 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
  6. Capsey: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Mike Burns
  • Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • Reserve umpire: Anna Harris
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern