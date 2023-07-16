Australia Women 1st innings
Total
162 for 5, from 34 overs.
Batting
- Healy (c, wk) c Capsey b Bell; 13 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
- Litchfield lbw b Bell; 4 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
- Perry not out; 63 runs, 90 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 70
- Mooney c Bell b Ecclestone; 33 runs, 42 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.57
- McGrath c Jones b Glenn; 5 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
- Gardner c Ecclestone b Bell; 33 runs, 37 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.19
- Sutherland not out; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
Extras
7 from 7 wides.
Yet to bat
- King
- Jonassen
- Wareham
- Schutt
Fall of Wickets
- Phoebe Litchfield at 7 for 1, from 1.3 overs
- Alyssa Healy at 27 for 2, from 5.1 overs
- Beth Mooney at 88 for 3, from 18.3 overs
- Tahlia McGrath at 102 for 4, from 21.1 overs
- Ashleigh Gardner at 158 for 5, from 33.2 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 10overs, 0 maidens, 41 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.1.
- Bell: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
- Sciver-Brunt: 5overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.8.
- Ecclestone: 5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
- Glenn: 7overs, 1 maidens, 36 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
- Capsey: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Mike Burns
- Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- Reserve umpire: Anna Harris
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern