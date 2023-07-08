 Skip to content

Match summary

Women's Ashes Series

3rd IT20 / Lord's

England Women Yet to bat. Australia Women are batting, 62 for 2, from 9 overs.

Australia Women are 62 for 2 with 11.0 overs remaining.

Australia Women 1st innings

Total

62 for 2, from 9 overs.

Batting

  1. Healy (c, wk) lbw b Dean; 16 runs, 10 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 160
  2. Mooney not out; 30 runs, 24 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
  3. McGrath c Capsey b Gibson; 10 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.92
  4. Gardner not out; 4 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14

Extras

2 from 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Perry
  • Harris
  • Sutherland
  • Wareham
  • Jonassen
  • Schutt
  • Brown

Fall of Wickets

  • Alyssa Healy at 20 for 1, from 3.1 overs
  • Tahlia McGrath at 37 for 2, from 6.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Dean: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  2. Sciver-Brunt: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  3. Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  4. Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.
  5. Glenn: 1overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.
  6. Ecclestone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Reserve umpire: Sophie McLelland
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris