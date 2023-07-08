Australia Women 1st innings
Total
62 for 2, from 9 overs.
Batting
- Healy (c, wk) lbw b Dean; 16 runs, 10 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 160
- Mooney not out; 30 runs, 24 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125
- McGrath c Capsey b Gibson; 10 runs, 13 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.92
- Gardner not out; 4 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
Extras
2 from 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Perry
- Harris
- Sutherland
- Wareham
- Jonassen
- Schutt
- Brown
Fall of Wickets
- Alyssa Healy at 20 for 1, from 3.1 overs
- Tahlia McGrath at 37 for 2, from 6.3 overs
Bowling
- Dean: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Sciver-Brunt: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.
- Glenn: 1overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.
- Ecclestone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Reserve umpire: Sophie McLelland
- TV umpire: Anna Harris