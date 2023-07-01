 Skip to content

Match summary

Women's Ashes Series

1st T20I / Birmingham

England Women 153 for 7. Australia Women are batting, 57 for 1, from 7.3 overs.

Australia Women need 97 runs to win from 12.3 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

Australia Women 1st innings

Total

57 for 1, from 7.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Healy (c, wk) c Glenn b Bell; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  2. Mooney not out; 23 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.78
  3. McGrath not out; 29 runs, 21 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 138.1

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Gardner
  • Perry
  • Harris
  • Sutherland
  • Wareham
  • Jonassen
  • Schutt
  • Brown

Fall of Wickets

  • Alyssa Healy at 20 for 1, from 2.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.5.
  2. Davies: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.
  3. Gibson: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
  4. Ecclestone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.
  5. Glenn: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  6. Capsey: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • TV umpire: Russell Warren