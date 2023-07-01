Australia Women 1st innings
Total
57 for 1, from 7.3 overs.
Batting
- Healy (c, wk) c Glenn b Bell; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Mooney not out; 23 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.78
- McGrath not out; 29 runs, 21 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 138.1
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Gardner
- Perry
- Harris
- Sutherland
- Wareham
- Jonassen
- Schutt
- Brown
Fall of Wickets
- Alyssa Healy at 20 for 1, from 2.5 overs
Bowling
- Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.5.
- Davies: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.
- Gibson: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
- Ecclestone: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.
- Glenn: 1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Capsey: 0.3overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.
Match details
- Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- TV umpire: Russell Warren