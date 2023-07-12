Australia Women 1st innings
Total
128 for 3, from 25.4 overs.
Batting
- Healy (c, wk) lbw b Cross; 8 runs, 4 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200
- Litchfield c Ecclestone b Sciver-Brunt; 34 runs, 36 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.44
- Perry c Sciver-Brunt b Glenn; 41 runs, 51 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.39
- Mooney not out; 23 runs, 39 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.97
- McGrath not out; 16 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.19
Extras
6 from 1 legbyes, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Gardner
- Sutherland
- Jonassen
- Wareham
- Schutt
- Brown
Fall of Wickets
- Alyssa Healy at 8 for 1, from 0.4 overs
- Phoebe Litchfield at 69 for 2, from 12.1 overs
- Ellyse Perry at 106 for 3, from 20.2 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 6overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Bell: 5overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.8.
- Sciver-Brunt: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.6.
- Ecclestone: 5overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.8.
- Glenn: 4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
- Capsey: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.5.
Match details
- Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- TV umpire: Mike Burns