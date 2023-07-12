 Skip to content

Match summary

Women's Ashes Series

1st ODI / Bristol

England Women Yet to bat. Australia Women are batting, 128 for 3, from 25.4 overs.

Australia Women are 128 for 3 with 24.2 overs remaining.

Australia Women 1st innings

Total

128 for 3, from 25.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Healy (c, wk) lbw b Cross; 8 runs, 4 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200
  2. Litchfield c Ecclestone b Sciver-Brunt; 34 runs, 36 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.44
  3. Perry c Sciver-Brunt b Glenn; 41 runs, 51 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.39
  4. Mooney not out; 23 runs, 39 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.97
  5. McGrath not out; 16 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.19

Extras

6 from 1 legbyes, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Gardner
  • Sutherland
  • Jonassen
  • Wareham
  • Schutt
  • Brown

Fall of Wickets

  • Alyssa Healy at 8 for 1, from 0.4 overs
  • Phoebe Litchfield at 69 for 2, from 12.1 overs
  • Ellyse Perry at 106 for 3, from 20.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 6overs, 0 maidens, 42 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  2. Bell: 5overs, 0 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.8.
  3. Sciver-Brunt: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.6.
  4. Ecclestone: 5overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.8.
  5. Glenn: 4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
  6. Capsey: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.5.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • TV umpire: Mike Burns