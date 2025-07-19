Match summary
India Women in England
2nd ODI / Lord's
England Women Yet to bat. India Women 120 for 6, from 24.3 overs.
India Women 1st innings
Total
120 for 6, from 24.3 overs.
Batting
- Rawal b Arlott; 3 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.00
- Mandhana c Dean b Smith; 42 runs, 51 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.35
- Deol c & b Ecclestone; 16 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- H Kaur (c) b Ecclestone; 7 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 77.78
- Rodrigues c & b Dean; 3 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
- Ghosh (wk) lbw b Ecclestone; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Sharma not out; 19 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.61
- Reddy not out; 13 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67
Extras
15 from 1 legbyes, 14 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rana
- Shree Charani
- Goud
Fall of Wickets
- Pratika Rawal at 6 for 1, from 1.4 overs
- Harleen Deol at 46 for 2, from 9.2 overs
- Harmanpreet Kaur at 57 for 3, from 11.6 overs
- Jemimah Rodrigues at 69 for 4, from 14.1 overs
- Richa Ghosh at 72 for 5, from 15.3 overs
- Smriti Mandhana at 98 for 6, from 20.4 overs
Bowling
- Bell: 5.3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.90.
- Arlott: 4overs, 1 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
- Dean: 6overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.16.
- Ecclestone: 6overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
- Smith: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Umpire: Rob White
- TV umpire: Jacqueline Williams
- Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
- Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern