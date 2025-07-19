 Skip to content

Match summary

India Women in England

2nd ODI / Lord's

England Women Yet to bat. India Women are batting, 120 for 6, from 24.3 overs.

India Women are 120 for 6 with 4.3 overs remaining.

India Women 1st innings

Total

120 for 6, from 24.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Rawal b Arlott; 3 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.00
  2. Mandhana c Dean b Smith; 42 runs, 51 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.35
  3. Deol c & b Ecclestone; 16 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  4. H Kaur (c) b Ecclestone; 7 runs, 9 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 77.78
  5. Rodrigues c & b Dean; 3 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
  6. Ghosh (wk) lbw b Ecclestone; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  7. Sharma not out; 19 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 82.61
  8. Reddy not out; 13 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.67

Extras

15 from 1 legbyes, 14 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rana
  • Shree Charani
  • Goud

Fall of Wickets

  • Pratika Rawal at 6 for 1, from 1.4 overs
  • Harleen Deol at 46 for 2, from 9.2 overs
  • Harmanpreet Kaur at 57 for 3, from 11.6 overs
  • Jemimah Rodrigues at 69 for 4, from 14.1 overs
  • Richa Ghosh at 72 for 5, from 15.3 overs
  • Smriti Mandhana at 98 for 6, from 20.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Bell: 5.3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.90.
  2. Arlott: 4overs, 1 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
  3. Dean: 6overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.16.
  4. Ecclestone: 6overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
  5. Smith: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Lord's Cricket Ground, St John's Wood
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Umpire: Rob White
  • TV umpire: Jacqueline Williams
  • Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
  • Reserve umpire: Sue Redfern