5 from 4b byes, 1w wides.

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of 75.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of 66.67

run out (Shree Charani)

run out (Shree Charani) ;

and a strike rate of 88.89

c Reddy b Yadav

c Reddy b Yadav ;

and a strike rate of 90.00

and a strike rate of 105.26

c Reddy b Yadav

c Reddy b Yadav ;

Beaumont (c)

Beaumont (c)

and a strike rate of 85.71

and a strike rate of 71.43

c Reddy b Shree Charani

c Reddy b Shree Charani ;

and a strike rate of 115.79

c Yadav b Sharma

c Yadav b Sharma ;

103 for -7, from 17.3 overs.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 21 for 1, from 2.6 overs 21-1 (Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 2.6 ov)

Sophia Dunkley at 33 for 2, from 5.2 overs 33-2 (Sophia Dunkley, 5.2 ov)

Tammy Beaumont at 68 for 3, from 10.2 overs 68-3 (Tammy Beaumont, 10.2 ov)

Alice Capsey at 70 for 4, from 11.1 overs 70-4 (Alice Capsey, 11.1 ov)

Amy Jones at 93 for 5, from 14.5 overs 93-5 (Amy Jones, 14.5 ov)

Paige Scholfield at 98 for 6, from 16.1 overs 98-6 (Paige Scholfield, 16.1 ov)