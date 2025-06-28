 Skip to content

Match summary

India Women in England

1st T20I / Nottingham

England Women are batting, 94 for 6, from 11.3 overs. India Women 210 for 5.

England Women need 117 runs to win from 8.3 overs with 4 wickets remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

94 for 6, from 11.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley c Ghosh b A Kaur; 7 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
  2. Wyatt-Hodge c Deol b Sharma; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Sciver-Brunt (c) not out; 53 runs, 33 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 160.61
  4. Beaumont b Sharma; 10 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
  5. Jones (wk) st Ghosh b Yadav; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  6. Capsey c Reddy b Shree Charani; 5 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  7. Arlott c Mandhana b Yadav; 12 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  8. Ecclestone not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

6 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Filer
  • Smith
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Sophia Dunkley at 9 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 9 for 2, from 1.1 overs
  • Tammy Beaumont at 58 for 3, from 5.6 overs
  • Amy Jones at 62 for 4, from 6.3 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 70 for 5, from 8.2 overs
  • Em Arlott at 88 for 6, from 10.5 overs

Bowling

  1. A Kaur: 2overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
  2. Sharma: 2.3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
  3. Shree Charani: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  4. Reddy: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
  5. Yadav: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  6. Rana: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • Umpire: Jacqueline Williams
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Match referee: Helen Pack
  • Reserve umpire: Anna Harris