Match summary
India Women in England
1st T20I / Nottingham
England Women 94 for 6, from 11.3 overs. India Women 210 for 5.
England Women need 117 runs to win from 8.3 overs with 4 wickets remaining.
England Women 1st innings
Total
94 for 6, from 11.3 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley c Ghosh b A Kaur; 7 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 175.00
- Wyatt-Hodge c Deol b Sharma; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Sciver-Brunt (c) not out; 53 runs, 33 balls, 8 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 160.61
- Beaumont b Sharma; 10 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
- Jones (wk) st Ghosh b Yadav; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Capsey c Reddy b Shree Charani; 5 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Arlott c Mandhana b Yadav; 12 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Ecclestone not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
6 from 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Filer
- Smith
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Sophia Dunkley at 9 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 9 for 2, from 1.1 overs
- Tammy Beaumont at 58 for 3, from 5.6 overs
- Amy Jones at 62 for 4, from 6.3 overs
- Alice Capsey at 70 for 5, from 8.2 overs
- Em Arlott at 88 for 6, from 10.5 overs
Bowling
- A Kaur: 2overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
- Sharma: 2.3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.60.
- Shree Charani: 2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Reddy: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
- Yadav: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Rana: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- Umpire: Jacqueline Williams
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern
- Match referee: Helen Pack
- Reserve umpire: Anna Harris