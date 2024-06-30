 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand Women in England

2nd ODI / Worcester

England Women Yet to bat. New Zealand Women are batting, 10 for 2, from 5.5 overs.

New Zealand Women are 10 for 2 with 44.1 overs remaining.

New Zealand Women 1st innings

Total

10 for 2, from 5.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Bates c Jones b Filer; 5 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  2. Plimmer c Dean b Cross; 3 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 21.43
  3. Kerr not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  4. Devine (c) not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Green
  • Halliday
  • Down
  • Gaze
  • Kerr
  • Penfold
  • Jonas

Fall of Wickets

  • Georgia Plimmer at 8 for 1, from 4.3 overs
  • Suzie Bates at 10 for 2, from 5.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 3overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.66.
  2. Filer: 2.5overs, 1 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.76.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester
  • Umpire: Russell Warren
  • Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Reserve umpire: Rob White