New Zealand Women 1st innings
Total
10 for 2, from 5.5 overs.
Batting
- Bates c Jones b Filer; 5 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Plimmer c Dean b Cross; 3 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 21.43
- Kerr not out; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Devine (c) not out; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Green
- Halliday
- Down
- Gaze
- Kerr
- Penfold
- Jonas
Fall of Wickets
- Georgia Plimmer at 8 for 1, from 4.3 overs
- Suzie Bates at 10 for 2, from 5.3 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 3overs, 2 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.66.
- Filer: 2.5overs, 1 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.76.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Visit Worcestershire New Road, Worcester
- Umpire: Russell Warren
- Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Reserve umpire: Rob White