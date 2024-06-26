 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand Women in England

1st ODI / Chester-le-Street

England Women are batting, 144 for 1, from 18.5 overs. New Zealand Women 157.

England Women need 14 runs to win from 31.1 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

144 for 1, from 18.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Beaumont not out; 71 runs, 62 balls, 11 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.52
  2. Bouchier c Bates b Halliday; 67 runs, 50 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 134.00
  3. Knight (c) not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

5 from 2 noballs, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Sciver-Brunt
  • Wyatt
  • Jones
  • Dean
  • Ecclestone
  • Glenn
  • Filer
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Maia Bouchier at 137 for 1, from 17.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Penfold: 3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  2. Kerr: 5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
  3. Rowe: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  4. Devine: 2overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  5. Kerr: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
  6. Jonas: 2.5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.17.
  7. Halliday: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Umpire: Rob White
  • TV umpire: Russell Warren
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem