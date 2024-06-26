England Women 1st innings
Total
144 for 1, from 18.5 overs.
Batting
- Beaumont not out; 71 runs, 62 balls, 11 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.52
- Bouchier c Bates b Halliday; 67 runs, 50 balls, 12 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 134.00
- Knight (c) not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
5 from 2 noballs, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Sciver-Brunt
- Wyatt
- Jones
- Dean
- Ecclestone
- Glenn
- Filer
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Maia Bouchier at 137 for 1, from 17.2 overs
Bowling
- Penfold: 3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Kerr: 5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.20.
- Rowe: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Devine: 2overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Kerr: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.50.
- Jonas: 2.5overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.17.
- Halliday: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Umpire: Rob White
- TV umpire: Russell Warren
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem