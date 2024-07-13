 Skip to content

Match summary

New Zealand Women in England

4th T20I / The Oval

England Women 104 for 3. New Zealand Women 103 for 8.

England Women win by 7 wickets.

New Zealand Women 1st innings

Total

103 for 8, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Bates b Ecclestone; 16 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.19
  2. Plimmer b Glenn; 17 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.95
  3. AC Kerr c Capsey b Glenn; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Devine (c) b Gibson; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  5. Halliday c Gibson b Ecclestone; 3 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
  6. Green c Gibson b Glenn; 24 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.00
  7. Gaze (wk) run out; 25 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 104.17
  8. JM Kerr b Glenn; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  9. Tahuhu not out; 9 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.00

Extras

3 from 1 byes, 2 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Carson
  • Jonas

Fall of Wickets

  • Georgia Plimmer at 33 for 1, from 6.1 overs
  • Amelia Kerr at 33 for 2, from 6.3 overs
  • Sophie Devine at 40 for 3, from 7.4 overs
  • Suzie Bates at 42 for 4, from 8.5 overs
  • Brooke Halliday at 52 for 5, from 11.1 overs
  • Maddy Green at 80 for 6, from 16.1 overs
  • Jess Kerr at 82 for 7, from 16.5 overs
  • Izzy Gaze at 103 for 8, from 19.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Sciver-Brunt: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  2. Bell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  3. Smith: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
  4. Ecclestone: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  5. Glenn: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
  6. Gibson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.33.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
  • Reserve umpire: Grace Bambury