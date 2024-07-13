New Zealand Women 1st innings
Total
103 for 8, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Bates b Ecclestone; 16 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.19
- Plimmer b Glenn; 17 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 80.95
- AC Kerr c Capsey b Glenn; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Devine (c) b Gibson; 5 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Halliday c Gibson b Ecclestone; 3 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
- Green c Gibson b Glenn; 24 runs, 25 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 96.00
- Gaze (wk) run out; 25 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 104.17
- JM Kerr b Glenn; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Tahuhu not out; 9 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.00
Extras
3 from 1 byes, 2 wides.
Yet to bat
- Carson
- Jonas
Fall of Wickets
- Georgia Plimmer at 33 for 1, from 6.1 overs
- Amelia Kerr at 33 for 2, from 6.3 overs
- Sophie Devine at 40 for 3, from 7.4 overs
- Suzie Bates at 42 for 4, from 8.5 overs
- Brooke Halliday at 52 for 5, from 11.1 overs
- Maddy Green at 80 for 6, from 16.1 overs
- Jess Kerr at 82 for 7, from 16.5 overs
- Izzy Gaze at 103 for 8, from 19.6 overs
Bowling
- Sciver-Brunt: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Bell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Smith: 4overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.25.
- Ecclestone: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Glenn: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 4 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
- Gibson: 3overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.33.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: The Kia Oval, Kennington
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern
- Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
- Reserve umpire: Grace Bambury