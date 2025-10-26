Match summary
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Visakhapatnam
England Women Yet to bat. New Zealand Women 168, from 38.2 overs.
Match between innings.
England Women need 169 runs to win.
New Zealand Women 1st innings
Total
168 all out, from 38.2 overs.
Batting
- Bates c sub [Emma Lamb] b Smith; 10 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.50
- Plimmer lbw b Dean; 43 runs, 57 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.44
- M Kerr c Dean b Capsey; 35 runs, 43 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.40
- Devine (c) c Jones b Sciver-Brunt; 23 runs, 35 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.71
- Halliday c Dunkley b Ecclestone; 4 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Green c & b Capsey; 18 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.74
- Gaze (wk) b Smith; 14 runs, 24 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
- J Kerr run out (Dean); 10 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Mair lbw b Sciver-Brunt; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Tahuhu c Dean b Smith; 2 runs, 8 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Carson not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
8 from 1 byes, 2 noballs, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
Fall of Wickets
- Suzie Bates at 21 for 1, from 5.3 overs
- Melie Kerr at 89 for 2, from 18.6 overs
- Georgia Plimmer at 89 for 3, from 19.1 overs
- Brooke Halliday at 101 for 4, from 22.4 overs
- Maddy Green at 128 for 5, from 27.4 overs
- Sophie Devine at 155 for 6, from 33.3 overs
- Izzy Gaze at 157 for 7, from 34.5 overs
- Rosemary Mair at 162 for 8, from 35.5 overs
- Jess Kerr at 166 for 9, from 37.4 overs
- Lea Tahuhu at 168 for 10, from 38.2 overs
Bowling
- Bell: 6overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.83.
- Smith: 9.2overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.21.
- Sciver-Brunt: 7overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.42.
- Dean: 7overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
- Capsey: 6overs, 0 maidens, 34 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
- Ecclestone: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Dunkley: 2.2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
- Umpire: Gayathri Venugopalan
- Umpire: Shathira Jakir
- TV umpire: Candace La Borde
- Match referee: Michel Pereira
- Reserve umpire: Narayanan Janani