8 from 1b byes, 2nb noballs, 5w wides.

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of 25.00

c Dean b Smith

c Dean b Smith

and a strike rate of 0.00

and a strike rate of 83.33

run out (Dean)

run out (Dean)

and a strike rate of 58.33

and a strike rate of 94.74

c & b Capsey

c & b Capsey

and a strike rate of 28.57

c Dunkley b Ecclestone

c Dunkley b Ecclestone

and a strike rate of 65.71

c Jones b Sciver-Brunt

c Jones b Sciver-Brunt

Devine (c)

Devine (c)

and a strike rate of 81.40

c Dean b Capsey

c Dean b Capsey

and a strike rate of 75.44

and a strike rate of 62.50

c sub [Emma Lamb] b Smith

c sub [Emma Lamb] b Smith

168 all out, from 38.2 overs.

Suzie Bates at 21 for 1, from 5.3 overs 21-1 (Suzie Bates, 5.3 ov)

Melie Kerr at 89 for 2, from 18.6 overs 89-2 (Melie Kerr, 18.6 ov)

Georgia Plimmer at 89 for 3, from 19.1 overs 89-3 (Georgia Plimmer, 19.1 ov)

Brooke Halliday at 101 for 4, from 22.4 overs 101-4 (Brooke Halliday, 22.4 ov)

Maddy Green at 128 for 5, from 27.4 overs 128-5 (Maddy Green, 27.4 ov)

Sophie Devine at 155 for 6, from 33.3 overs 155-6 (Sophie Devine, 33.3 ov)

Izzy Gaze at 157 for 7, from 34.5 overs 157-7 (Izzy Gaze, 34.5 ov)

Rosemary Mair at 162 for 8, from 35.5 overs 162-8 (Rosemary Mair, 35.5 ov)

Jess Kerr at 166 for 9, from 37.4 overs 166-9 (Jess Kerr, 37.4 ov)