Match summary

Pakistan Women in England

1st ODI / Derby

England Women 243 for 9. Pakistan Women are batting, 163 for 7, from 39 overs.

Pakistan Women need 81 runs to win from 11.0 overs with 3 wickets remaining.

Pakistan Women 1st innings

Total

163 for 7, from 39 overs.

Batting

  1. Sadaf Shamas b Ecclestone; 28 runs, 48 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
  2. Sidra Ameen c Jones b Bell; 2 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 11.11
  3. Muneeba Ali c Jones b Bell; 34 runs, 60 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 56.67
  4. Ayesha Zafar b Ecclestone; 8 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 47.06
  5. Nida Dar (c) c Beaumont b Dean; 26 runs, 38 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.42
  6. Aliya Riaz lbw b Dean; 21 runs, 32 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.62
  7. Fatima Sana lbw b Ecclestone; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  8. Najiha Alvi (wk) not out; 6 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  9. Umm-e-Hani not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

32 from 6 legbyes, 1 noballs, 25 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Diana Baig
  • Nashra Sandhu

Fall of Wickets

  • Sidra Ameen at 37 for 1, from 7.3 overs
  • Sadaf Shamas at 67 for 2, from 15.4 overs
  • Ayesha Zafar at 79 for 3, from 19.4 overs
  • Muneeba Ali at 117 for 4, from 27.4 overs
  • Nida Dar at 149 for 5, from 34.3 overs
  • Fatima Sana at 154 for 6, from 35.2 overs
  • Aliya Riaz at 156 for 7, from 36.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 7overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.28.
  2. Bell: 7overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.42.
  3. Ecclestone: 10overs, 1 maidens, 26 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.60.
  4. Dean: 8overs, 1 maidens, 34 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
  5. Glenn: 7overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.

Match details

  • Toss: Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: County Ground, Derby
  • Umpire: Kim Cotton
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Helen Pack
  • Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem