Pakistan Women 1st innings
Total
163 for 7, from 39 overs.
Batting
- Sadaf Shamas b Ecclestone; 28 runs, 48 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
- Sidra Ameen c Jones b Bell; 2 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 11.11
- Muneeba Ali c Jones b Bell; 34 runs, 60 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 56.67
- Ayesha Zafar b Ecclestone; 8 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 47.06
- Nida Dar (c) c Beaumont b Dean; 26 runs, 38 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.42
- Aliya Riaz lbw b Dean; 21 runs, 32 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.62
- Fatima Sana lbw b Ecclestone; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Najiha Alvi (wk) not out; 6 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Umm-e-Hani not out; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
32 from 6 legbyes, 1 noballs, 25 wides.
Yet to bat
- Diana Baig
- Nashra Sandhu
Fall of Wickets
- Sidra Ameen at 37 for 1, from 7.3 overs
- Sadaf Shamas at 67 for 2, from 15.4 overs
- Ayesha Zafar at 79 for 3, from 19.4 overs
- Muneeba Ali at 117 for 4, from 27.4 overs
- Nida Dar at 149 for 5, from 34.3 overs
- Fatima Sana at 154 for 6, from 35.2 overs
- Aliya Riaz at 156 for 7, from 36.5 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 7overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.28.
- Bell: 7overs, 0 maidens, 31 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.42.
- Ecclestone: 10overs, 1 maidens, 26 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 2.60.
- Dean: 8overs, 1 maidens, 34 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.25.
- Glenn: 7overs, 0 maidens, 36 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.14.
Match details
- Toss: Pakistan Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: County Ground, Derby
- Umpire: Kim Cotton
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Helen Pack
- Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem