Scotland Women 1st innings
Total
109 for 6, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Horley c Ecclestone b Sciver-Brunt; 13 runs, 23 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 56.52
- SJ Bryce (wk) st Jones b Ecclestone; 27 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.10
- KE Bryce (c) b Dean; 33 runs, 28 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.86
- Lister c Knight b Gibson; 11 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.57
- Jack-Brown b Bell; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- McColl not out; 10 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
- Carter c Bouchier b Ecclestone; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
- Fraser not out; 6 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
6 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Slater
- Maqsood
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Saskia Horley at 38 for 1, from 7.6 overs
- Sarah Bryce at 50 for 2, from 10.4 overs
- Ailsa Lister at 76 for 3, from 14.4 overs
- Lorna Jack-Brown at 77 for 4, from 15.2 overs
- Kathryn Bryce at 89 for 5, from 16.6 overs
- Darcey Carter at 94 for 6, from 17.6 overs
Bowling
- Sciver-Brunt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Bell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Dean: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Ecclestone: 4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
- Glenn: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
Match details
- Toss: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
- Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
- Umpire: Claire Polosak
- TV umpire: Sarah Dambanevana
- Match referee: Michel Pereira
- Reserve umpire: Eloise Sheridan