Match summary

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match 17 / Sharjah

England Women 113 for 0. Scotland Women 109 for 6.

England Women win by 10 wickets.

Scotland Women 1st innings

Total

109 for 6, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Horley c Ecclestone b Sciver-Brunt; 13 runs, 23 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 56.52
  2. SJ Bryce (wk) st Jones b Ecclestone; 27 runs, 31 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.10
  3. KE Bryce (c) b Dean; 33 runs, 28 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.86
  4. Lister c Knight b Gibson; 11 runs, 14 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.57
  5. Jack-Brown b Bell; 0 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  6. McColl not out; 10 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
  7. Carter c Bouchier b Ecclestone; 3 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.00
  8. Fraser not out; 6 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

6 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Slater
  • Maqsood
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Saskia Horley at 38 for 1, from 7.6 overs
  • Sarah Bryce at 50 for 2, from 10.4 overs
  • Ailsa Lister at 76 for 3, from 14.4 overs
  • Lorna Jack-Brown at 77 for 4, from 15.2 overs
  • Kathryn Bryce at 89 for 5, from 16.6 overs
  • Darcey Carter at 94 for 6, from 17.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Sciver-Brunt: 4overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  2. Bell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  3. Dean: 4overs, 0 maidens, 26 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  4. Ecclestone: 4overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.25.
  5. Glenn: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  6. Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Scotland Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  • Umpire: Lauren Agenbag
  • Umpire: Claire Polosak
  • TV umpire: Sarah Dambanevana
  • Match referee: Michel Pereira
  • Reserve umpire: Eloise Sheridan