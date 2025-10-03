Match summary
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup
Guwahati
England Women Yet to bat. South Africa Women 48 for 6, from 13 overs.
South Africa Women 1st innings
Total
48 for 6, from 13 overs.
Batting
- Wolvaardt (c) c & b Smith; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Brits b Smith; 5 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
- Luus b Bell; 2 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 18.18
- Kapp b Smith; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Bosch lbw b Sciver-Brunt; 6 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
- Jafta (wk) not out; 14 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
- Tryon c Capsey b Sciver-Brunt; 2 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
- de Klerk not out; 3 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.00
Extras
7 from 7 wides.
Yet to bat
- Khaka
- Klaas
- Mlaba
Fall of Wickets
- Laura Wolvaardt at 9 for 1, from 1.2 overs
- Tazmin Brits at 12 for 2, from 3.1 overs
- Suné Luus at 17 for 3, from 4.4 overs
- Marizanne Kapp at 19 for 4, from 5.1 overs
- Anneke Bosch at 31 for 5, from 8.1 overs
- Chloe Tryon at 38 for 6, from 10.1 overs
Bowling
- Bell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Smith: 4overs, 2 maidens, 7 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 1.75.
- Sciver-Brunt: 3overs, 1 maidens, 5 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.66.
- Ecclestone: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
- Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
- Umpire: Shathira Jakir
- TV umpire: Jacqueline Williams
- Match referee: Trudy Anderson
- Reserve umpire: Claire Polosak