Match summary

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup

Guwahati

England Women Yet to bat. South Africa Women are batting, 48 for 6, from 13 overs.

South Africa Women are 48 for 6 with 37.0 overs remaining.

South Africa Women 1st innings

Total

48 for 6, from 13 overs.

Batting

  1. Wolvaardt (c) c & b Smith; 5 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  2. Brits b Smith; 5 runs, 7 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
  3. Luus b Bell; 2 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 18.18
  4. Kapp b Smith; 4 runs, 6 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  5. Bosch lbw b Sciver-Brunt; 6 runs, 5 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
  6. Jafta (wk) not out; 14 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.33
  7. Tryon c Capsey b Sciver-Brunt; 2 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
  8. de Klerk not out; 3 runs, 10 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 30.00

Extras

7 from 7 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Khaka
  • Klaas
  • Mlaba

Fall of Wickets

  • Laura Wolvaardt at 9 for 1, from 1.2 overs
  • Tazmin Brits at 12 for 2, from 3.1 overs
  • Suné Luus at 17 for 3, from 4.4 overs
  • Marizanne Kapp at 19 for 4, from 5.1 overs
  • Anneke Bosch at 31 for 5, from 8.1 overs
  • Chloe Tryon at 38 for 6, from 10.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Bell: 4overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  2. Smith: 4overs, 2 maidens, 7 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 1.75.
  3. Sciver-Brunt: 3overs, 1 maidens, 5 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.66.
  4. Ecclestone: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
  • Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
  • Umpire: Shathira Jakir
  • TV umpire: Jacqueline Williams
  • Match referee: Trudy Anderson
  • Reserve umpire: Claire Polosak