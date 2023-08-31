 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka Women in England

1st T20I / Hove

England Women 186 for 4. Sri Lanka Women are batting, 23 for 0, from 3.1 overs.

Rain stopped play.

Sri Lanka Women need 164 runs to win from 13.5 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

Sri Lanka Women 1st innings

Total

23 for 0, from 3.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Gunaratne not out; 10 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
  2. Athapaththu (c) not out; 9 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.57

Extras

4 from 4 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Samarawickrama
  • de Silva
  • Dilhari
  • Sanjeewani
  • Ranaweera
  • Kumari
  • Prabodhani
  • Perera
  • Kavindi

Bowling

  1. Cross: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.
  2. Gaur: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
  3. Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Rob White
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris