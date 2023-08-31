Sri Lanka Women 1st innings
Total
23 for 0, from 3.1 overs.
Batting
- Gunaratne not out; 10 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 83.33
- Athapaththu (c) not out; 9 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 128.57
Extras
4 from 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Samarawickrama
- de Silva
- Dilhari
- Sanjeewani
- Ranaweera
- Kumari
- Prabodhani
- Perera
- Kavindi
Bowling
- Cross: 1overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.
- Gaur: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.
- Gibson: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The 1st Central County Ground, Hove
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Rob White
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- TV umpire: Anna Harris