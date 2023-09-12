 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka Women in England

2nd ODI / Northampton

England Women Yet to bat. Sri Lanka Women are batting, 102 for 8, from 30.2 overs.

Sri Lanka Women are 102 for 8 with 19.4 overs remaining.

Sri Lanka Women 1st innings

Total

102 for 8, from 30.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Athapaththu (c) lbw b Dean; 34 runs, 34 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  2. Gunaratne c Jones b Cross; 8 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.29
  3. Samarawickrama c Jones b Filer; 6 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  4. Perera not out; 27 runs, 54 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
  5. Karunaratne c Glenn b Davidson-Richards; 8 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 36.36
  6. Dilhari c & b Dean; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  7. Sanjeewani (wk) b Davidson-Richards; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  8. Ranasinghe lbw b Glenn; 12 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
  9. Prabodhani c Jones b Filer; 0 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  10. Kulasuriya not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

7 from 2 legbyes, 5 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Ranaweera

Fall of Wickets

  • Vishmi Gunaratne at 26 for 1, from 2.6 overs
  • Harshitha Samarawickrama at 41 for 2, from 7.3 overs
  • Chamari Athapaththu at 53 for 3, from 9.4 overs
  • Hansima Karunaratne at 76 for 4, from 16.4 overs
  • Kavisha Dilhari at 78 for 5, from 17.4 overs
  • Anushka Sanjeewani at 79 for 6, from 18.4 overs
  • Oshadi Ranasinghe at 95 for 7, from 24.6 overs
  • Udeshika Prabodhani at 102 for 8, from 29.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  2. Filer: 8overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.12.
  3. Dean: 7overs, 3 maidens, 12 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.71.
  4. Davidson-Richards: 5overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.2.
  5. Glenn: 5.2overs, 1 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.25.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: County Ground, Northampton
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • Reserve umpire: James Middlebrook
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern