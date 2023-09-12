Sri Lanka Women 1st innings
Total
102 for 8, from 30.2 overs.
Batting
- Athapaththu (c) lbw b Dean; 34 runs, 34 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Gunaratne c Jones b Cross; 8 runs, 7 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 114.29
- Samarawickrama c Jones b Filer; 6 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Perera not out; 27 runs, 54 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
- Karunaratne c Glenn b Davidson-Richards; 8 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 36.36
- Dilhari c & b Dean; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Sanjeewani (wk) b Davidson-Richards; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Ranasinghe lbw b Glenn; 12 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
- Prabodhani c Jones b Filer; 0 runs, 15 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Kulasuriya not out; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
7 from 2 legbyes, 5 wides.
Yet to bat
- Ranaweera
Fall of Wickets
- Vishmi Gunaratne at 26 for 1, from 2.6 overs
- Harshitha Samarawickrama at 41 for 2, from 7.3 overs
- Chamari Athapaththu at 53 for 3, from 9.4 overs
- Hansima Karunaratne at 76 for 4, from 16.4 overs
- Kavisha Dilhari at 78 for 5, from 17.4 overs
- Anushka Sanjeewani at 79 for 6, from 18.4 overs
- Oshadi Ranasinghe at 95 for 7, from 24.6 overs
- Udeshika Prabodhani at 102 for 8, from 29.5 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Filer: 8overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.12.
- Dean: 7overs, 3 maidens, 12 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 1.71.
- Davidson-Richards: 5overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.2.
- Glenn: 5.2overs, 1 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.25.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: County Ground, Northampton
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- Reserve umpire: James Middlebrook
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern