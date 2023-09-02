England Women 1st innings
Total
104 all out, from 18 overs.
Batting
- Wyatt b Athapaththu; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25
- Bouchier c Dilhari b Fernando; 12 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120
- Capsey c Fernando b Kumari; 3 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Knight (c) c & b Ranaweera; 14 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.5
- Jones (wk) lbw b Ranaweera; 12 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Kemp st Sanjeewani b Dilhari; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Gibson c Ranaweera b Fernando; 9 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
- Dean b Prabodhani; 34 runs, 26 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.77
- Glenn c Sanjeewani b Dilhari; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Wong b Prabodhani; 13 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.33
- Cross not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
Extras
3 from 3 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Danni Wyatt at 6 for 1, from 0.6 overs
- Alice Capsey at 15 for 2, from 3.3 overs
- Maia Bouchier at 21 for 3, from 4.1 overs
- Amy Jones at 41 for 4, from 7.5 overs
- Freya Kemp at 46 for 5, from 8.2 overs
- Heather Knight at 48 for 6, from 9.2 overs
- Danielle Gibson at 65 for 7, from 11.6 overs
- Sarah Glenn at 66 for 8, from 12.5 overs
- Issy Wong at 99 for 9, from 17.2 overs
- Charlie Dean at 104 for 10, from 17.6 overs
Bowling
- Athapaththu: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Prabodhani: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
- Fernando: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Kumari: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.
- Ranaweera: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Dilhari: 3overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- Reserve umpire: Rob White
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern