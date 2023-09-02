 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka Women in England

2nd T20I / Chelmsford

England Women 104. Sri Lanka Women 110 for 2.

Sri Lanka Women win by 8 wickets.

England Women 1st innings

Total

104 all out, from 18 overs.

Batting

  1. Wyatt b Athapaththu; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25
  2. Bouchier c Dilhari b Fernando; 12 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120
  3. Capsey c Fernando b Kumari; 3 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  4. Knight (c) c & b Ranaweera; 14 runs, 16 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.5
  5. Jones (wk) lbw b Ranaweera; 12 runs, 12 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  6. Kemp st Sanjeewani b Dilhari; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  7. Gibson c Ranaweera b Fernando; 9 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 81.82
  8. Dean b Prabodhani; 34 runs, 26 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 130.77
  9. Glenn c Sanjeewani b Dilhari; 0 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  10. Wong b Prabodhani; 13 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.33
  11. Cross not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50

Extras

3 from 3 wides.

Fall of Wickets

  • Danni Wyatt at 6 for 1, from 0.6 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 15 for 2, from 3.3 overs
  • Maia Bouchier at 21 for 3, from 4.1 overs
  • Amy Jones at 41 for 4, from 7.5 overs
  • Freya Kemp at 46 for 5, from 8.2 overs
  • Heather Knight at 48 for 6, from 9.2 overs
  • Danielle Gibson at 65 for 7, from 11.6 overs
  • Sarah Glenn at 66 for 8, from 12.5 overs
  • Issy Wong at 99 for 9, from 17.2 overs
  • Charlie Dean at 104 for 10, from 17.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Athapaththu: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  2. Prabodhani: 3overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.33.
  3. Fernando: 4overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  4. Kumari: 2overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.
  5. Ranaweera: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  6. Dilhari: 3overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.66.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • Reserve umpire: Rob White
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern