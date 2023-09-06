 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka Women in England

3rd T20I / Derby

England Women are batting, 116, from 19 overs. Sri Lanka Women

Match between innings.

Sri Lanka Women need 117 runs to win.

England Women 1st innings

Total

116 all out, from 19 overs.

Batting

  1. Wyatt c Perera b Fernando; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  2. Bouchier c Dilhari b Prabodhani; 23 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.78
  3. Capsey run out; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.5
  4. Knight (c) lbw b Dilhari; 18 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.74
  5. Jones (wk) st Sub b Athapaththu; 20 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.65
  6. Kemp c de Silva b Dilhari; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
  7. Gibson b Prabodhani; 21 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 140
  8. Dean b Ranaweera; 5 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
  9. Glenn not out; 16 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.12
  10. Cross st Sanjeewani b Athapaththu; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  11. Gaur lbw b Athapaththu; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Fall of Wickets

  • Danni Wyatt at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 11 for 2, from 1.6 overs
  • Maia Bouchier at 41 for 3, from 5.6 overs
  • Heather Knight at 70 for 4, from 9.6 overs
  • Amy Jones at 72 for 5, from 10.5 overs
  • Freya Kemp at 72 for 6, from 11.4 overs
  • Charlie Dean at 91 for 7, from 14.3 overs
  • Danielle Gibson at 102 for 8, from 16.6 overs
  • Kate Cross at 116 for 9, from 18.5 overs
  • Mahika Gaur at 116 for 10, from 18.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Fernando: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
  2. Prabodhani: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
  3. Athapaththu: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
  4. Kumari: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
  5. Ranaweera: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  6. Dilhari: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Incora County Ground, Derby
  • Match referee: Wayne Noon
  • Umpire: Rob White
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Reserve umpire: Anna Harris
  • TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem