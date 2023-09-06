1 from 1w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 94.12

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 55.56

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 140

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 16.67

c de Silva b Dilhari ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 117.65

st Sub b Athapaththu ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 94.74

Knight (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 112.5

run out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 127.78

c Dilhari b Prabodhani ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0

c Perera b Fernando ;

116 all out, from 19 overs.

Danni Wyatt at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs 0-1 (Danni Wyatt, 0.1 ov)

Alice Capsey at 11 for 2, from 1.6 overs 11-2 (Alice Capsey, 1.6 ov)

Maia Bouchier at 41 for 3, from 5.6 overs 41-3 (Maia Bouchier, 5.6 ov)

Heather Knight at 70 for 4, from 9.6 overs 70-4 (Heather Knight, 9.6 ov)

Amy Jones at 72 for 5, from 10.5 overs 72-5 (Amy Jones, 10.5 ov)

Freya Kemp at 72 for 6, from 11.4 overs 72-6 (Freya Kemp, 11.4 ov)

Charlie Dean at 91 for 7, from 14.3 overs 91-7 (Charlie Dean, 14.3 ov)

Danielle Gibson at 102 for 8, from 16.6 overs 102-8 (Danielle Gibson, 16.6 ov)

Kate Cross at 116 for 9, from 18.5 overs 116-9 (Kate Cross, 18.5 ov)