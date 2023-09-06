England Women 1st innings
Total
116 all out, from 19 overs.
Batting
- Wyatt c Perera b Fernando; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Bouchier c Dilhari b Prabodhani; 23 runs, 18 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.78
- Capsey run out; 9 runs, 8 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 112.5
- Knight (c) lbw b Dilhari; 18 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.74
- Jones (wk) st Sub b Athapaththu; 20 runs, 17 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 117.65
- Kemp c de Silva b Dilhari; 1 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
- Gibson b Prabodhani; 21 runs, 15 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 140
- Dean b Ranaweera; 5 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.56
- Glenn not out; 16 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 94.12
- Cross st Sanjeewani b Athapaththu; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Gaur lbw b Athapaththu; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Danni Wyatt at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
- Alice Capsey at 11 for 2, from 1.6 overs
- Maia Bouchier at 41 for 3, from 5.6 overs
- Heather Knight at 70 for 4, from 9.6 overs
- Amy Jones at 72 for 5, from 10.5 overs
- Freya Kemp at 72 for 6, from 11.4 overs
- Charlie Dean at 91 for 7, from 14.3 overs
- Danielle Gibson at 102 for 8, from 16.6 overs
- Kate Cross at 116 for 9, from 18.5 overs
- Mahika Gaur at 116 for 10, from 18.6 overs
Bowling
- Fernando: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.5.
- Prabodhani: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
- Athapaththu: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
- Kumari: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.
- Ranaweera: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Dilhari: 3overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.33.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Incora County Ground, Derby
- Match referee: Wayne Noon
- Umpire: Rob White
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Reserve umpire: Anna Harris
- TV umpire: Jasmine Naeem