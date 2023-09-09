 Skip to content

Match summary

Sri Lanka Women in England

1st ODI / Chester-le-Street

England Women Yet to bat. Sri Lanka Women are batting, 101 for 8, from 25.5 overs.

Sri Lanka Women 1st innings

Total

101 for 8, from 25.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Sanjeewani (wk) b Gaur; 5 runs, 20 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25
  2. Athapaththu (c) b Gaur; 10 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.82
  3. Samarawickrama c Jones b Capsey; 35 runs, 44 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 79.55
  4. Gunaratne lbw b Glenn; 9 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75
  5. Perera c Jones b Filer; 10 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  6. Dilhari c Jones b Filer; 9 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.94
  7. de Silva c Jones b Filer; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  8. Ranasinghe c Jones b Glenn; 9 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
  9. Kulasuriya not out; 2 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  10. Prabodhani not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50

Extras

11 from 11 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Ranaweera

Fall of Wickets

  • Chamari Athapaththu at 22 for 1, from 4.6 overs
  • Anushka Sanjeewani at 26 for 2, from 6.4 overs
  • Vishmi Gunaratne at 40 for 3, from 10.5 overs
  • Hasini Perera at 61 for 4, from 15.3 overs
  • Kavisha Dilhari at 78 for 5, from 19.3 overs
  • Nilakshi de Silva at 78 for 6, from 19.4 overs
  • Harshitha Samarawickrama at 95 for 7, from 22.3 overs
  • Oshadi Ranasinghe at 100 for 8, from 25.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Gaur: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.6.
  2. Cross: 6overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.5.
  3. Glenn: 5.5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.08.
  4. Filer: 5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.4.
  5. Capsey: 4overs, 1 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris