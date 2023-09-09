Sri Lanka Women 1st innings
Total
101 for 8, from 25.5 overs.
Batting
- Sanjeewani (wk) b Gaur; 5 runs, 20 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25
- Athapaththu (c) b Gaur; 10 runs, 17 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 58.82
- Samarawickrama c Jones b Capsey; 35 runs, 44 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 79.55
- Gunaratne lbw b Glenn; 9 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 75
- Perera c Jones b Filer; 10 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Dilhari c Jones b Filer; 9 runs, 17 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.94
- de Silva c Jones b Filer; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Ranasinghe c Jones b Glenn; 9 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.86
- Kulasuriya not out; 2 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Prabodhani not out; 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50
Extras
11 from 11 wides.
Yet to bat
- Ranaweera
Fall of Wickets
- Chamari Athapaththu at 22 for 1, from 4.6 overs
- Anushka Sanjeewani at 26 for 2, from 6.4 overs
- Vishmi Gunaratne at 40 for 3, from 10.5 overs
- Hasini Perera at 61 for 4, from 15.3 overs
- Kavisha Dilhari at 78 for 5, from 19.3 overs
- Nilakshi de Silva at 78 for 6, from 19.4 overs
- Harshitha Samarawickrama at 95 for 7, from 22.3 overs
- Oshadi Ranasinghe at 100 for 8, from 25.3 overs
Bowling
- Gaur: 5overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.6.
- Cross: 6overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.5.
- Glenn: 5.5overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.08.
- Filer: 5overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.4.
- Capsey: 4overs, 1 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Reserve umpire: Jasmine Naeem
- TV umpire: Anna Harris