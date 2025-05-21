Match summary
West Indies Women in England
1st T20I / Canterbury
England Women 118 for 2, from 14.1 overs. West Indies Women 146 for 7.
England Women need 29 runs to win from 5.5 overs with 8 wickets remaining.
England Women 1st innings
Total
118 for 2, from 14.1 overs.
Batting
- Wyatt-Hodge b James; 17 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.33
- Dunkley not out; 65 runs, 49 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 132.65
- Sciver-Brunt (c) c Mangru b Fletcher; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Knight not out; 28 runs, 20 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.00
Extras
8 from 4 byes, 1 noballs, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Jones
- Capsey
- Dean
- Wong
- Smith
- Bell
- Arlott
Fall of Wickets
- Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 51 for 1, from 5.5 overs
- Nat Sciver-Brunt at 56 for 2, from 6.3 overs
Bowling
- James: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.94.
- Glasgow: 1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
- Matthews: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Fraser: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Fletcher: 3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Ramharack: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Alleyne: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury
- Umpire: Claire Polosak
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern
- Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey