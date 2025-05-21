 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies Women in England

1st T20I / Canterbury

England Women are batting, 118 for 2, from 14.1 overs. West Indies Women 146 for 7.

England Women need 29 runs to win from 5.5 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

118 for 2, from 14.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Wyatt-Hodge b James; 17 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 113.33
  2. Dunkley not out; 65 runs, 49 balls, 9 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 132.65
  3. Sciver-Brunt (c) c Mangru b Fletcher; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Knight not out; 28 runs, 20 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.00

Extras

8 from 4 byes, 1 noballs, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Jones
  • Capsey
  • Dean
  • Wong
  • Smith
  • Bell
  • Arlott

Fall of Wickets

  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 51 for 1, from 5.5 overs
  • Nat Sciver-Brunt at 56 for 2, from 6.3 overs

Bowling

  1. James: 3.1overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.94.
  2. Glasgow: 1overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 13.00.
  3. Matthews: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  4. Fraser: 1overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  5. Fletcher: 3overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  6. Ramharack: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  7. Alleyne: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury
  • Umpire: Claire Polosak
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey