Match summary
West Indies Women in England
2nd ODI / Leicester
England Women 366 for 6. West Indies Women 4 for 0, from 0.4 overs.
West Indies Women need 363 runs to win from 49.2 overs with 10 wickets remaining.
West Indies Women 1st innings
Total
4 for 0, from 0.4 overs.
Batting
- R Grimmond not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- James not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Campbelle
- Taylor
- Gajnabi
- Glasgow
- Alleyne
- Claxton
- Fraser
- Fletcher
- Ramharack
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- Bell: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- Umpire: Jack Shantry
- TV umpire: Claire Polosak
- Match referee: Dean Cosker
- Reserve umpire: Anna Harris