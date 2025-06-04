 Skip to content

Match summary

West Indies Women in England

2nd ODI / Leicester

England Women 366 for 6. West Indies Women are batting, 4 for 0, from 0.4 overs.

West Indies Women need 363 runs to win from 49.2 overs with 10 wickets remaining.

West Indies Women 1st innings

Total

4 for 0, from 0.4 overs.

Batting

  1. R Grimmond not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  2. James not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Campbelle
  • Taylor
  • Gajnabi
  • Glasgow
  • Alleyne
  • Claxton
  • Fraser
  • Fletcher
  • Ramharack

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. Bell: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Umpire: Jack Shantry
  • TV umpire: Claire Polosak
  • Match referee: Dean Cosker
  • Reserve umpire: Anna Harris