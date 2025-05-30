Match summary
West Indies Women in England
1st ODI / Derby
England Women 217 for 0, from 34.5 overs. West Indies Women
England Women are 217 for 0 with 15.1 overs remaining.
England Women 1st innings
Total
217 for 0, from 34.5 overs.
Batting
- Beaumont not out; 107 runs, 102 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 104.90
- Jones (wk) not out; 97 runs, 107 balls, 12 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.65
Extras
13 from 1 legbyes, 12 wides.
Yet to bat
- Lamb
- Sciver-Brunt
- Dunkley
- Capsey
- Arlott
- Dean
- Cross
- Smith
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
Bowling
- James: 5overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Fraser: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Alleyne: 5overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.40.
- Claxton: 4overs, 0 maidens, 50 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.50.
- Matthews: 6.5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.12.
- Fletcher: 5overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.40.
- Ramharack: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby
- Umpire: Claire Polosak
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern
- Umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Dean Cosker
- Reserve umpire: Jack Shantry