Match summary

West Indies Women in England

1st ODI / Derby

England Women are batting, 217 for 0, from 34.5 overs. West Indies Women

England Women are 217 for 0 with 15.1 overs remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

217 for 0, from 34.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Beaumont not out; 107 runs, 102 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 104.90
  2. Jones (wk) not out; 97 runs, 107 balls, 12 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.65

Extras

13 from 1 legbyes, 12 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Lamb
  • Sciver-Brunt
  • Dunkley
  • Capsey
  • Arlott
  • Dean
  • Cross
  • Smith
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

Bowling

  1. James: 5overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  2. Fraser: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  3. Alleyne: 5overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.40.
  4. Claxton: 4overs, 0 maidens, 50 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.50.
  5. Matthews: 6.5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.12.
  6. Fletcher: 5overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.40.
  7. Ramharack: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: The Central Co-op County Ground, Derby
  • Umpire: Claire Polosak
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern
  • Umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Dean Cosker
  • Reserve umpire: Jack Shantry