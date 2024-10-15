England Women 1st innings
Total
83 for 3, from 12.5 overs.
Batting
- Bouchier c Joseph b Fletcher; 14 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.68
- Wyatt-Hodge c Dottin b Matthews; 16 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Capsey run out (Dottin); 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Sciver-Brunt not out; 28 runs, 28 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Knight (c) retired not out; 21 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
- Jones (wk) not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Gibson
- Dean
- Glenn
- Ecclestone
- Bell
Fall of Wickets
- Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 29 for 1, from 3.5 overs
- Alice Capsey at 31 for 2, from 4.4 overs
- Maia Bouchier at 34 for 3, from 6.1 overs
Bowling
- Henry: 2overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- James: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Matthews: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
- Alleyne: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Fletcher: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Dottin: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Munisar: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
- Umpire: Sarah Dambanevana
- TV umpire: Claire Polosak
- Match referee: Shandre Fritz
- Reserve umpire: Vrinda Rathi