 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Match 20 / Dubai

England Women are batting, 83 for 3, from 12.5 overs. West Indies Women

England Women are 83 for 3 with 7.1 overs remaining.

England Women 1st innings

Total

83 for 3, from 12.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Bouchier c Joseph b Fletcher; 14 runs, 19 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.68
  2. Wyatt-Hodge c Dottin b Matthews; 16 runs, 12 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  3. Capsey run out (Dottin); 1 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  4. Sciver-Brunt not out; 28 runs, 28 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Knight (c) retired not out; 21 runs, 13 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 161.54
  6. Jones (wk) not out; 2 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Gibson
  • Dean
  • Glenn
  • Ecclestone
  • Bell

Fall of Wickets

  • Danni Wyatt-Hodge at 29 for 1, from 3.5 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 31 for 2, from 4.4 overs
  • Maia Bouchier at 34 for 3, from 6.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Henry: 2overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  2. James: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  3. Matthews: 2overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.50.
  4. Alleyne: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  5. Fletcher: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  6. Dottin: 1.5overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  7. Munisar: 1overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.00.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Umpire: Eloise Sheridan
  • Umpire: Sarah Dambanevana
  • TV umpire: Claire Polosak
  • Match referee: Shandre Fritz
  • Reserve umpire: Vrinda Rathi