Match summary

West Indies Women in England

3rd T20I / Chelmsford

England Women 144 for 5. West Indies Women are batting, 63 for 2, from 10.5 overs.

West Indies Women need 82 runs to win from 9.1 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

West Indies Women 1st innings

Total

63 for 2, from 10.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Joseph b Bell; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Matthews (c) not out; 39 runs, 33 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.18
  3. James c Glenn b Arlott; 7 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.75
  4. R Grimmond not out; 15 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Gajnabi
  • Claxton
  • Alleyne
  • Glasgow
  • Mangru
  • Fletcher
  • Munisar

Fall of Wickets

  • Qiana Joseph at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
  • Zaida James at 34 for 2, from 5.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.50.
  2. Arlott: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  3. Dean: 2.5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.47.
  4. Smith: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
  5. Glenn: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.

Match details

  • Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford
  • Umpire: Claire Polosak
  • Umpire: Sue Redfern
  • TV umpire: Anna Harris
  • Match referee: Phil Whitticase
  • Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey