Match summary
West Indies Women in England
3rd T20I / Chelmsford
England Women 144 for 5. West Indies Women 63 for 2, from 10.5 overs.
West Indies Women need 82 runs to win from 9.1 overs with 8 wickets remaining.
West Indies Women 1st innings
Total
63 for 2, from 10.5 overs.
Batting
- Joseph b Bell; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Matthews (c) not out; 39 runs, 33 balls, 5 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 118.18
- James c Glenn b Arlott; 7 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.75
- R Grimmond not out; 15 runs, 15 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Gajnabi
- Claxton
- Alleyne
- Glasgow
- Mangru
- Fletcher
- Munisar
Fall of Wickets
- Qiana Joseph at 0 for 1, from 0.1 overs
- Zaida James at 34 for 2, from 5.5 overs
Bowling
- Bell: 2overs, 0 maidens, 5 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.50.
- Arlott: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Dean: 2.5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.47.
- Smith: 2overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.50.
- Glenn: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
Match details
- Toss: West Indies Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Ambassador Cruise Line Ground, Chelmsford
- Umpire: Claire Polosak
- Umpire: Sue Redfern
- TV umpire: Anna Harris
- Match referee: Phil Whitticase
- Reserve umpire: Rose Dovey