Match summary
Tata Indian Premier League
Ahmedabad
Punjab Kings are 105 for 3 with 9.3 overs remaining.
Over 11: 1 run. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Punjab Kings: 105/3 (rr 10.0)
OUT! Sai Kishore to Azmatullah Omarzai. Left-arm orthodox stock None, no foot movement left alone to deep mid wicket for no run, caught by Arshad Khan. Azmatullah Omarzai Caught for 16.
Sai Kishore to Azmatullah Omarzai. No run
Sai Kishore to Shreyas Iyer. 1 run
Over 10: 8 runs. Bowler: Prasidh Krishna. Punjab Kings: 104/2 (rr 10.4)
Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. No run
Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. No run
FOUR! Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. 4 runs
Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. No run
Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. No run
FOUR! Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. 4 runs
Over 9: 2 runs. Bowler: Sai Kishore. Punjab Kings: 96/2 (rr 10.67)
Sai Kishore to Shreyas Iyer. No run
Sai Kishore to Azmatullah Omarzai. 1 run
Sai Kishore to Azmatullah Omarzai. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot slogged for no run
Sai Kishore to Azmatullah Omarzai. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Sai Kishore to Azmatullah Omarzai. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the front foot pushed mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Shubman Gill
Sai Kishore to Shreyas Iyer. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run
Over 8: 9 runs. Bowler: Prasidh Krishna. Punjab Kings: 94/2 (rr 11.75)
Prasidh Krishna to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot late cutted mis-timed for 1 run
Prasidh Krishna to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, run out attempt: throw but safe by Rashid Khan
Prasidh Krishna to Azmatullah Omarzai. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Arshad Khan
Prasidh Krishna to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Arshad Khan
Prasidh Krishna to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
FOUR! Prasidh Krishna to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Over 7: 12 runs. Bowler: Rashid Khan. Punjab Kings: 85/2 (rr 12.14)
Rashid Khan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
SIX! Rashid Khan to Azmatullah Omarzai. Googly half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
OUT! Rashid Khan to Priyansh Arya. Googly length ball, leg stump on the back foot worked to extra cover for no run, caught by Sai Sudharsan. Priyansh Arya Caught for 47.
Rashid Khan to Shreyas Iyer. Googly back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Arshad Khan
Rashid Khan to Priyansh Arya. Leg spinner length ball, leg stump on the front foot worked mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Shahrukh Khan
FOUR! Rashid Khan to Priyansh Arya. Googly half volley, down leg on the front foot sweep mis-timed for 4 runs
Over 6: 10 runs. Bowler: Kagiso Rabada. Punjab Kings: 73/1 (rr 12.17)
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement back of a length, outside off on the front foot driving for 4 runs
Kagiso Rabada to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot slogged to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Sai Sudharsan
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Priyansh Arya. No movement full toss, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Kagiso Rabada to Priyansh Arya. No movement short, down leg on the back foot hook for no run
Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot flick to backward point for 1 leg byes, fielded by Arshad Khan
Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. Seam away length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot for no run
Over 5: 21 runs. Bowler: Arshad Khan. Punjab Kings: 63/1 (rr 12.6)
Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep backward point for 2 runs, run saved by Sai Sudharsan
FOUR! Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. No movement half volley, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
SIX! Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. 6 runs
FOUR! Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. No movement half volley, leg stump on the back foot flick to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Shahrukh Khan
FOUR! Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving for 4 runs
Wide. Arshad Khan to Priyansh Arya. Away swinger length ball, wide outside off on the front foot driving for 1 wides
Over 4: 14 runs. Bowler: Kagiso Rabada. Punjab Kings: 42/1 (rr 10.5)
Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot flick mis-timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Mohammed Siraj
SIX! Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot flick well timed for 6 runs
Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked to cover for no run, fielded by Sai Sudharsan
Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot flick to deep backward point for 2 runs, fielded by Arshad Khan
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Shreyas Iyer. No movement half volley, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
OUT! Kagiso Rabada to Prabhsimran Singh. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to third man for no run, caught by Arshad Khan. Prabhsimran Singh Caught for 5.
Over 3: 12 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Punjab Kings: 28/0 (rr 9.33)
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. No movement back of a length, middle stump on the back foot driving for 4 runs
SIX! Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed for 6 runs
Mohammed Siraj to Prabhsimran Singh. No movement length ball, off stump no foot movement slogged to backward point for 1 leg byes, fielded by Rahul Tewatia
Mohammed Siraj to Prabhsimran Singh. Seam away length ball, outside off on the back foot cut for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Prabhsimran Singh. Seam away length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. In swinger length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick to cover for 1 leg byes, fielded by Shubman Gill
Over 2: 8 runs. Bowler: Kagiso Rabada. Punjab Kings: 16/0 (rr 8.0)
FOUR! Kagiso Rabada to Prabhsimran Singh. No movement full toss, off stump on the back foot pushed well timed to mid on for 4 runs, misfielded by Arshad Khan
Kagiso Rabada to Prabhsimran Singh. No movement back of a length, outside off down the pitch slogged for no run
Kagiso Rabada to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to cover for 1 run, dropped by Arshad Khan
Kagiso Rabada to Priyansh Arya. No movement half volley, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to deep cover for 2 runs, fielded by Shahrukh Khan
Kagiso Rabada to Prabhsimran Singh. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot flick mis-timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run
Kagiso Rabada to Prabhsimran Singh. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Shahrukh Khan
Over 1: 8 runs. Bowler: Mohammed Siraj. Punjab Kings: 8/0 (rr 8.0)
Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot slogged mis-timed to backward square leg for no run, run out attempt: throw but safe by Rahul Tewatia
Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. Seam away length ball, off stump on the front foot driving for no run
Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, leg stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Rashid Khan
Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. No movement length ball, down leg on the back foot glancing for 4 leg byes
FOUR! Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. Seam in length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed for 4 runs
Mohammed Siraj to Priyansh Arya. Seam in back of a length, middle stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Mohammed Siraj