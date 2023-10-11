 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Delhi

India Yet to bat. Afghanistan are batting, 5 for 0, from 1.4 overs.

Afghanistan 1st innings

Total

5 for 0, from 1.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) not out; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Ibrahim Zadran not out; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Rahmat Shah
  • Hashmatullah Shahidi
  • Mohammad Nabi
  • Najibullah Zadran
  • Azmatullah Omarzai
  • Rashid Khan
  • Mujeeb Ur Rahman
  • Naveen-ul-Haq
  • Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bowling

  1. Bumrah: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.00.
  2. Siraj: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Michael Gough
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Marais Erasmus