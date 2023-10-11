Afghanistan 1st innings
Total
5 for 0, from 1.4 overs.
Batting
- Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) not out; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Ibrahim Zadran not out; 4 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Rahmat Shah
- Hashmatullah Shahidi
- Mohammad Nabi
- Najibullah Zadran
- Azmatullah Omarzai
- Rashid Khan
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman
- Naveen-ul-Haq
- Fazalhaq Farooqi
Bowling
- Bumrah: 1overs, 0 maidens, 1 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.00.
- Siraj: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
Match details
- Toss: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Michael Gough
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Reserve umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Marais Erasmus