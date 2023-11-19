 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Final / Ahmedabad

India are batting, 127 for 3, from 23.4 overs. Australia

India are 127 for 3 with 26.2 overs remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

127 for 3, from 23.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) c Head b Maxwell; 47 runs, 31 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 151.61
  2. Gill c Zampa b Starc; 4 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
  3. Kohli not out; 46 runs, 50 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.00
  4. Iyer c Inglis b Cummins; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
  5. Rahul (wk) not out; 24 runs, 51 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 47.06

Extras

2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Yadav
  • Jadeja
  • Bumrah
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Yadav
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • Shubman Gill at 30 for 1, from 4.2 overs
  • Rohit Sharma at 76 for 2, from 9.4 overs
  • Shreyas Iyer at 81 for 3, from 10.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Starc: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
  2. Hazlewood: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Maxwell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. Cummins: 5overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.80.
  5. Zampa: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
  6. Marsh: 1.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
  7. Head: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson