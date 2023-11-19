India 1st innings
Total
127 for 3, from 23.4 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) c Head b Maxwell; 47 runs, 31 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 151.61
- Gill c Zampa b Starc; 4 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 57.14
- Kohli not out; 46 runs, 50 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 92.00
- Iyer c Inglis b Cummins; 4 runs, 3 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 133.33
- Rahul (wk) not out; 24 runs, 51 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 47.06
Extras
2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Yadav
- Jadeja
- Bumrah
- Mohammed Shami
- Yadav
- Siraj
Fall of Wickets
- Shubman Gill at 30 for 1, from 4.2 overs
- Rohit Sharma at 76 for 2, from 9.4 overs
- Shreyas Iyer at 81 for 3, from 10.2 overs
Bowling
- Starc: 5overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.60.
- Hazlewood: 5overs, 0 maidens, 35 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Maxwell: 3overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Cummins: 5overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.80.
- Zampa: 3overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.66.
- Marsh: 1.4overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.40.
- Head: 1overs, 0 maidens, 2 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson