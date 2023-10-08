Australia 1st innings
Total
84 for 2, from 19.5 overs.
Batting
- Warner c & b Yadav; 41 runs, 52 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.85
- Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
- Smith not out; 35 runs, 49 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
- Labuschagne not out; 8 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.73
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Maxwell
- Carey
- Green
- Cummins
- Starc
- Zampa
- Hazlewood
Fall of Wickets
- Mitchell Marsh at 5 for 1, from 2.2 overs
- David Warner at 74 for 2, from 16.3 overs
Bowling
- Bumrah: 4overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
- Siraj: 3overs, 1 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.
- Pandya: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.5.
- Ashwin: 6overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.
- Yadav: 4overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.
- Jadeja: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- TV umpire: Chris Brown