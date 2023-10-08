 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Chennai

India Yet to bat. Australia are batting, 84 for 2, from 19.5 overs.

Australia are 84 for 2 with 30.1 overs remaining.

Australia 1st innings

Total

84 for 2, from 19.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Warner c & b Yadav; 41 runs, 52 balls, 6 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.85
  2. Marsh c Kohli b Bumrah; 0 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
  3. Smith not out; 35 runs, 49 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 71.43
  4. Labuschagne not out; 8 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.73

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Maxwell
  • Carey
  • Green
  • Cummins
  • Starc
  • Zampa
  • Hazlewood

Fall of Wickets

  • Mitchell Marsh at 5 for 1, from 2.2 overs
  • David Warner at 74 for 2, from 16.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Bumrah: 4overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 2.75.
  2. Siraj: 3overs, 1 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.
  3. Pandya: 2overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.5.
  4. Ashwin: 6overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.
  5. Yadav: 4overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.
  6. Jadeja: 0.5overs, 0 maidens, 7 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • TV umpire: Chris Brown