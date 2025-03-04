 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Semi-Final / Dubai

India are batting, 30 for 1, from 5 overs. Australia 264.

India need 235 runs to win from 45.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

30 for 1, from 5 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) not out; 21 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
  2. Gill b Dwarshuis; 8 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.73

Extras

1 from 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Kohli
  • Iyer
  • Patel
  • Rahul
  • Pandya
  • Jadeja
  • Shami
  • Yadav
  • Chakravarthy

Fall of Wickets

  • Shubman Gill at 30 for 1, from 4.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Dwarshuis: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
  2. Ellis: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.

Match details

  • Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • TV umpire: Michael Gough
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock