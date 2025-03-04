7 from 7w wides.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 100.00

not out

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 142.86

c Kohli b Shami

c Kohli b Shami ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 58.33

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 65.52

c Iyer b Chakravarthy

c Iyer b Chakravarthy ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 140.00

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 107.02

run out (Iyer)

run out (Iyer) ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 91.67

c Kohli b Jadeja

c Kohli b Jadeja ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 80.56

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 76.04

Smith (c)

Smith (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Rahul b Shami

c Rahul b Shami ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 118.18

c Gill b Chakravarthy

c Gill b Chakravarthy ;

264 all out, from 49.3 overs.

Cooper Connolly at 4 for 1, from 2.6 overs 4-1 (Cooper Connolly, 2.6 ov)

Travis Head at 54 for 2, from 8.2 overs 54-2 (Travis Head, 8.2 ov)

Marnus Labuschagne at 110 for 3, from 22.3 overs 110-3 (Marnus Labuschagne, 22.3 ov)

Josh Inglis at 144 for 4, from 26.6 overs 144-4 (Josh Inglis, 26.6 ov)

Steve Smith at 198 for 5, from 36.4 overs 198-5 (Steve Smith, 36.4 ov)

Glenn Maxwell at 205 for 6, from 37.3 overs 205-6 (Glenn Maxwell, 37.3 ov)

Ben Dwarshuis at 239 for 7, from 45.2 overs 239-7 (Ben Dwarshuis, 45.2 ov)

Alex Carey at 249 for 8, from 47.1 overs 249-8 (Alex Carey, 47.1 ov)

Nathan Ellis at 262 for 9, from 48.6 overs 262-9 (Nathan Ellis, 48.6 ov)