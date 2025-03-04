Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Semi-Final / Dubai
India 30 for 1, from 5 overs. Australia 264.
India need 235 runs to win from 45.0 overs with 9 wickets remaining.
India 1st innings
Total
30 for 1, from 5 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) not out; 21 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
- Gill b Dwarshuis; 8 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 72.73
Extras
1 from 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Kohli
- Iyer
- Patel
- Rahul
- Pandya
- Jadeja
- Shami
- Yadav
- Chakravarthy
Fall of Wickets
- Shubman Gill at 30 for 1, from 4.6 overs
Bowling
- Dwarshuis: 3overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.66.
- Ellis: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
Match details
- Toss: Australia won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Michael Gough
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Reserve umpire: Adrian Holdstock