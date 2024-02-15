India 1st innings
Total
133 for 3, from 39 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal c Root b Wood; 10 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Sharma (c) not out; 73 runs, 119 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 61.34
- Gill c Foakes b Wood; 0 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Patidar c Duckett b Hartley; 5 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Jadeja not out; 41 runs, 83 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 49.40
Extras
4 from 2 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Khan
- Jurel
- Ashwin
- Yadav
- Bumrah
- Siraj
Fall of Wickets
- Yashasvi Jaiswal at 22 for 1, from 3.5 overs
- Shubman Gill at 24 for 2, from 5.4 overs
- Rajat Patidar at 33 for 3, from 8.5 overs
Bowling
- Anderson: 11overs, 3 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.27.
- Wood: 9overs, 1 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.33.
- Hartley: 15overs, 2 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.26.
- Root: 3overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
- Ahmed: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Joel Wilson
- Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker