Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

Anderson : 11 overs, 3 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.27 .

Wood : 9 overs, 1 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.33 .

Hartley : 15 overs, 2 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.26 .

Root : 3 overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00 .