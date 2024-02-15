 Skip to content

Match summary

England in India

3rd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Rajkot

India are batting, 133 for 3, from 39 overs. England

India 1st innings

133 for 3, from 39 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal c Root b Wood; 10 runs, 10 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  2. Sharma (c) not out; 73 runs, 119 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 61.34
  3. Gill c Foakes b Wood; 0 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Patidar c Duckett b Hartley; 5 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  5. Jadeja not out; 41 runs, 83 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 49.40

Extras

4 from 2 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Khan
  • Jurel
  • Ashwin
  • Yadav
  • Bumrah
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • Yashasvi Jaiswal at 22 for 1, from 3.5 overs
  • Shubman Gill at 24 for 2, from 5.4 overs
  • Rajat Patidar at 33 for 3, from 8.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Anderson: 11overs, 3 maidens, 25 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.27.
  2. Wood: 9overs, 1 maidens, 39 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.33.
  3. Hartley: 15overs, 2 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.26.
  4. Root: 3overs, 1 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
  5. Ahmed: 1overs, 0 maidens, 3 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker