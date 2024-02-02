 Skip to content

Match summary

England in India

2nd Test / Day 1 of 5 / Visakhapatnam

India are batting, 15 for 0, from 7 overs. England

India are 15 for 0.

India 1st innings

Total

15 for 0, from 7 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal not out; 9 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
  2. Sharma (c) not out; 6 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Gill
  • Iyer
  • Patidar
  • Patel
  • Bharat
  • Ashwin
  • Yadav
  • Bumrah
  • Mukesh Kumar

Bowling

  1. Anderson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.25.
  2. Root: 3overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.33.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Rohan Pandit
  • TV umpire: Paul Reiffel