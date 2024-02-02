India 1st innings
Total
15 for 0, from 7 overs.
Batting
- Jaiswal not out; 9 runs, 24 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.50
- Sharma (c) not out; 6 runs, 18 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Gill
- Iyer
- Patidar
- Patel
- Bharat
- Ashwin
- Yadav
- Bumrah
- Mukesh Kumar
Bowling
- Anderson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 5 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.25.
- Root: 3overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.33.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Marais Erasmus
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Rohan Pandit
- TV umpire: Paul Reiffel