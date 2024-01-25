 Skip to content

Match summary

England in India

1st Test / Day 1 of 5 / Hyderabad (Ind)

India Yet to bat. England are batting, 151 for 6, from 47 overs.

England 1st innings

Total

151 for 6, from 47 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin; 20 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  2. Duckett lbw b Ashwin; 35 runs, 39 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.74
  3. Pope c Sharma b Jadeja; 1 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 9.09
  4. Root c Bumrah b Jadeja; 29 runs, 60 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.33
  5. Bairstow b Patel; 37 runs, 58 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.79
  6. Stokes (c) not out; 12 runs, 41 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 29.27
  7. Foakes (wk) c Bharat b Patel; 4 runs, 24 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
  8. Ahmed not out; 10 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91

Extras

3 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Hartley
  • Wood
  • Leach

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 55 for 1, from 11.5 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 58 for 2, from 14.4 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 60 for 3, from 15.1 overs
  • Jonny Bairstow at 121 for 4, from 32.4 overs
  • Joe Root at 125 for 5, from 35.3 overs
  • Ben Foakes at 137 for 6, from 42.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Bumrah: 5overs, 1 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
  2. Siraj: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Jadeja: 13overs, 3 maidens, 43 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.30.
  4. Ashwin: 12overs, 1 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.25.
  5. Patel: 13overs, 1 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.53.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Reserve umpire: Rohan Pandit
  • TV umpire: Marais Erasmus