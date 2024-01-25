3 from 1lb legbyes, 2nb noballs.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 90.91

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 16.67

c Bharat b Patel ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 29.27

not out ;

Stokes (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 63.79

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 48.33

c Bumrah b Jadeja ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 9.09

c Sharma b Jadeja ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 89.74

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

c Siraj b Ashwin ;

151 for -6, from 47 overs.

Ben Duckett at 55 for 1, from 11.5 overs 55-1 (Ben Duckett, 11.5 ov)

Ollie Pope at 58 for 2, from 14.4 overs 58-2 (Ollie Pope, 14.4 ov)

Zak Crawley at 60 for 3, from 15.1 overs 60-3 (Zak Crawley, 15.1 ov)

Jonny Bairstow at 121 for 4, from 32.4 overs 121-4 (Jonny Bairstow, 32.4 ov)

Joe Root at 125 for 5, from 35.3 overs 125-5 (Joe Root, 35.3 ov)