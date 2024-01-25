England 1st innings
Total
151 for 6, from 47 overs.
Batting
- Crawley c Siraj b Ashwin; 20 runs, 40 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Duckett lbw b Ashwin; 35 runs, 39 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 89.74
- Pope c Sharma b Jadeja; 1 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 9.09
- Root c Bumrah b Jadeja; 29 runs, 60 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 48.33
- Bairstow b Patel; 37 runs, 58 balls, 5 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.79
- Stokes (c) not out; 12 runs, 41 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 29.27
- Foakes (wk) c Bharat b Patel; 4 runs, 24 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 16.67
- Ahmed not out; 10 runs, 11 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.91
Extras
3 from 1 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Hartley
- Wood
- Leach
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 55 for 1, from 11.5 overs
- Ollie Pope at 58 for 2, from 14.4 overs
- Zak Crawley at 60 for 3, from 15.1 overs
- Jonny Bairstow at 121 for 4, from 32.4 overs
- Joe Root at 125 for 5, from 35.3 overs
- Ben Foakes at 137 for 6, from 42.5 overs
Bowling
- Bumrah: 5overs, 1 maidens, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.80.
- Siraj: 4overs, 0 maidens, 28 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Jadeja: 13overs, 3 maidens, 43 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.30.
- Ashwin: 12overs, 1 maidens, 27 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.25.
- Patel: 13overs, 1 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.53.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Reserve umpire: Rohan Pandit
- TV umpire: Marais Erasmus