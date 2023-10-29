India 1st innings
Total
163 for 4, from 36 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) not out; 87 runs, 99 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.88
- Gill b Woakes; 9 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.23
- Kohli c Stokes b Willey; 0 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Iyer c Wood b Woakes; 4 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- Rahul (wk) c Bairstow b Willey; 39 runs, 58 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.24
- Yadav not out; 24 runs, 20 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00
Extras
0
Yet to bat
- Jadeja
- Bumrah
- Yadav
- Mohammed Shami
- Siraj
Fall of Wickets
- Shubman Gill at 26 for 1, from 3.6 overs
- Virat Kohli at 27 for 2, from 6.5 overs
- Shreyas Iyer at 40 for 3, from 11.5 overs
- Lokesh Rahul at 131 for 4, from 30.2 overs
Bowling
- Willey: 8overs, 2 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
- Woakes: 7overs, 1 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.28.
- Rashid: 6overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Wood: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Livingstone: 4overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.25.
- Ali: 6overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
- Match referee: Richie Richardson
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Reserve umpire: Chris Brown
- TV umpire: Ahsan Raza