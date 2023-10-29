 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Lucknow

India are batting, 163 for 4, from 36 overs. England

India are 163 for 4 with 14.0 overs remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

163 for 4, from 36 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) not out; 87 runs, 99 balls, 10 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 87.88
  2. Gill b Woakes; 9 runs, 13 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 69.23
  3. Kohli c Stokes b Willey; 0 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Iyer c Wood b Woakes; 4 runs, 16 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
  5. Rahul (wk) c Bairstow b Willey; 39 runs, 58 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 67.24
  6. Yadav not out; 24 runs, 20 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 120.00

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Jadeja
  • Bumrah
  • Yadav
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • Shubman Gill at 26 for 1, from 3.6 overs
  • Virat Kohli at 27 for 2, from 6.5 overs
  • Shreyas Iyer at 40 for 3, from 11.5 overs
  • Lokesh Rahul at 131 for 4, from 30.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Willey: 8overs, 2 maidens, 38 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
  2. Woakes: 7overs, 1 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 3.28.
  3. Rashid: 6overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  4. Wood: 5overs, 0 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  5. Livingstone: 4overs, 1 maidens, 29 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.25.
  6. Ali: 6overs, 0 maidens, 27 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  • Match referee: Richie Richardson
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Brown
  • TV umpire: Ahsan Raza