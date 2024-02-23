England 1st innings
Total
240 for 6, from 74.2 overs.
Batting
- Crawley b Deep; 42 runs, 42 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Duckett c Jurel b Deep; 11 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.38
- Pope lbw b Deep; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Root not out; 82 runs, 195 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.05
- Bairstow lbw b Ashwin; 38 runs, 35 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.57
- Stokes (c) lbw b Jadeja; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
- Foakes (wk) c Jadeja b Siraj; 47 runs, 126 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.30
- Hartley not out; 8 runs, 21 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.10
Extras
9 from 1 byes, 6 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Robinson
- Anderson
- Bashir
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 47 for 1, from 9.2 overs
- Ollie Pope at 47 for 2, from 9.4 overs
- Zak Crawley at 57 for 3, from 11.5 overs
- Jonny Bairstow at 109 for 4, from 21.2 overs
- Ben Stokes at 112 for 5, from 24.1 overs
- Ben Foakes at 225 for 6, from 67.4 overs
Bowling
- Siraj: 10overs, 3 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.70.
- Deep: 13overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.61.
- Jadeja: 23overs, 7 maidens, 44 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.91.
- Ashwin: 21.2overs, 1 maidens, 82 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.84.
- Yadav: 7overs, 2 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.85.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium, Ranchi
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson