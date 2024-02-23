 Skip to content

Match summary

England in India

4th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Ranchi

India Yet to bat. England are batting, 240 for 6, from 74.2 overs.

England 1st innings

Total

240 for 6, from 74.2 overs.

Batting

  1. Crawley b Deep; 42 runs, 42 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  2. Duckett c Jurel b Deep; 11 runs, 21 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 52.38
  3. Pope lbw b Deep; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  4. Root not out; 82 runs, 195 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 42.05
  5. Bairstow lbw b Ashwin; 38 runs, 35 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 108.57
  6. Stokes (c) lbw b Jadeja; 3 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 50.00
  7. Foakes (wk) c Jadeja b Siraj; 47 runs, 126 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 37.30
  8. Hartley not out; 8 runs, 21 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 38.10

Extras

9 from 1 byes, 6 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Robinson
  • Anderson
  • Bashir

Fall of Wickets

  • Ben Duckett at 47 for 1, from 9.2 overs
  • Ollie Pope at 47 for 2, from 9.4 overs
  • Zak Crawley at 57 for 3, from 11.5 overs
  • Jonny Bairstow at 109 for 4, from 21.2 overs
  • Ben Stokes at 112 for 5, from 24.1 overs
  • Ben Foakes at 225 for 6, from 67.4 overs

Bowling

  1. Siraj: 10overs, 3 maidens, 47 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.70.
  2. Deep: 13overs, 0 maidens, 47 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 3.61.
  3. Jadeja: 23overs, 7 maidens, 44 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 1.91.
  4. Ashwin: 21.2overs, 1 maidens, 82 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.84.
  5. Yadav: 7overs, 2 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.85.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Jharkhand State Cricket Association International Stadium, Ranchi
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson