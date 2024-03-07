5 from 2b byes, 1lb legbyes, 2nb noballs.

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Padikkal b Ashwin ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 50.00

not out ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

c Sharma b Ashwin ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 66.67

c Padikkal b Ashwin ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 57.14

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 0.00

Stokes (c)

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 161.11

c Jurel b Yadav ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 46.43

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 45.83

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 46.55

c Gill b Yadav ;

and a strike rate of

and a strike rate of 73.15

218 all out, from 57.4 overs.

Ben Duckett at 64 for 1, from 17.6 overs 64-1 (Ben Duckett, 17.6 ov)

Ollie Pope at 100 for 2, from 25.3 overs 100-2 (Ollie Pope, 25.3 ov)

Zak Crawley at 137 for 3, from 37.2 overs 137-3 (Zak Crawley, 37.2 ov)

Jonny Bairstow at 175 for 4, from 43.4 overs 175-4 (Jonny Bairstow, 43.4 ov)

Joe Root at 175 for 5, from 44.2 overs 175-5 (Joe Root, 44.2 ov)

Ben Stokes at 175 for 6, from 45.4 overs 175-6 (Ben Stokes, 45.4 ov)

Tom Hartley at 183 for 7, from 49.2 overs 183-7 (Tom Hartley, 49.2 ov)

Mark Wood at 183 for 8, from 49.4 overs 183-8 (Mark Wood, 49.4 ov)

Ben Foakes at 218 for 9, from 57.1 overs 218-9 (Ben Foakes, 57.1 ov)