 Skip to content

Match summary

England in India

5th Test / Day 1 of 5 / Dharamsala

India are batting, 47 for 0, from 10.3 overs. England 218.

India trail England by 171 runs with 10 wickets remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

47 for 0, from 10.3 overs.

Batting

  1. Jaiswal not out; 25 runs, 33 balls, 0 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 75.76
  2. Sharma (c) not out; 22 runs, 30 balls, 3 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 73.33

Extras

0

Yet to bat

  • Gill
  • Padikkal
  • Jadeja
  • Khan
  • Jurel
  • Ashwin
  • Yadav
  • Siraj
  • Bumrah

Bowling

  1. Anderson: 4overs, 1 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 1.00.
  2. Wood: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Hartley: 2overs, 0 maidens, 4 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 2.00.
  4. Bashir: 1.3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • Reserve umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal
  • TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena