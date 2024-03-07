England 1st innings
Total
218 all out, from 57.4 overs.
Batting
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
-
Crawley
b Yadav;
79 runs,
108 balls,
11 fours,
1 sixes,
and a strike rate of 73.15
-
Duckett
c Gill b Yadav;
27 runs,
58 balls,
4 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 46.55
-
Pope
st Jurel b Yadav;
11 runs,
24 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 45.83
-
Root
lbw b Jadeja;
26 runs,
56 balls,
4 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 46.43
-
Bairstow
c Jurel b Yadav;
29 runs,
18 balls,
2 fours,
2 sixes,
and a strike rate of 161.11
-
Stokes (c)
lbw b Yadav;
0 runs,
6 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 0.00
-
Foakes (wk)
b Ashwin;
24 runs,
42 balls,
3 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 57.14
-
Hartley
c Padikkal b Ashwin;
6 runs,
9 balls,
1 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 66.67
-
Wood
c Sharma b Ashwin;
0 runs,
2 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 0.00
-
Bashir
not out;
11 runs,
22 balls,
2 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 50.00
-
Anderson
c Padikkal b Ashwin;
0 runs,
3 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 0.00
Fall of Wickets
- Ben Duckett at 64 for 1, from 17.6 overs64-1 (Ben Duckett, 17.6 ov)
- Ollie Pope at 100 for 2, from 25.3 overs100-2 (Ollie Pope, 25.3 ov)
- Zak Crawley at 137 for 3, from 37.2 overs137-3 (Zak Crawley, 37.2 ov)
- Jonny Bairstow at 175 for 4, from 43.4 overs175-4 (Jonny Bairstow, 43.4 ov)
- Joe Root at 175 for 5, from 44.2 overs175-5 (Joe Root, 44.2 ov)
- Ben Stokes at 175 for 6, from 45.4 overs175-6 (Ben Stokes, 45.4 ov)
- Tom Hartley at 183 for 7, from 49.2 overs183-7 (Tom Hartley, 49.2 ov)
- Mark Wood at 183 for 8, from 49.4 overs183-8 (Mark Wood, 49.4 ov)
- Ben Foakes at 218 for 9, from 57.1 overs218-9 (Ben Foakes, 57.1 ov)
- James Anderson at 218 for 10, from 57.4 overs218-10 (James Anderson, 57.4 ov)
Bowling
Overs
Maidens
Runs
Wickets
Econ
-
Bumrah:
13overs,
2 maidens,
51 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 3.92.
-
Siraj:
8overs,
1 maidens,
24 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 3.00.
-
Ashwin:
11.4overs,
1 maidens,
51 runs,
4 wickets,
and an economy of 4.37.
-
Yadav:
15overs,
1 maidens,
72 runs,
5 wickets,
and an economy of 4.80.
-
Jadeja:
10overs,
2 maidens,
17 runs,
1 wickets,
and an economy of 1.70.