India 1st innings
Total
91 for 2, from 12 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) not out; 49 runs, 35 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.00
- Kohli b Topley; 9 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Pant (wk) c Bairstow b Curran; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
- Yadav not out; 27 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 122.73
Extras
2 from 2 legbyes.
Yet to bat
- Dube
- Pandya
- Jadeja
- Patel
- Yadav
- Arshdeep Singh
- Bumrah
Fall of Wickets
- Virat Kohli at 19 for 1, from 2.4 overs
- Rishabh Pant at 40 for 2, from 5.2 overs
Bowling
- Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
- Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Rashid: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
- Jordan: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Livingstone: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
- Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
- Umpire: Rod Tucker
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel