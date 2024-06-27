 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Semi-Final / Providence

India are batting, 91 for 2, from 12 overs. England

India are 91 for 2 with 8.0 overs remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

91 for 2, from 12 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) not out; 49 runs, 35 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.00
  2. Kohli b Topley; 9 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  3. Pant (wk) c Bairstow b Curran; 4 runs, 6 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 66.67
  4. Yadav not out; 27 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 122.73

Extras

2 from 2 legbyes.

Yet to bat

  • Dube
  • Pandya
  • Jadeja
  • Patel
  • Yadav
  • Arshdeep Singh
  • Bumrah

Fall of Wickets

  • Virat Kohli at 19 for 1, from 2.4 overs
  • Rishabh Pant at 40 for 2, from 5.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  2. Archer: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
  3. Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  4. Rashid: 3overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.33.
  5. Jordan: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  6. Livingstone: 2overs, 0 maidens, 13 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
  • Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • Umpire: Rod Tucker
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Paul Reiffel