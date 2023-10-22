New Zealand 1st innings
Total
200 for 3, from 36.1 overs.
Batting
- Conway c Iyer b Siraj; 0 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Young b Mohammed Shami; 17 runs, 27 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.96
- Ravindra c Gill b Mohammed Shami; 75 runs, 87 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.21
- Mitchell not out; 89 runs, 89 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Latham (c, wk) not out; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00
Extras
14 from 3 byes, 4 legbyes, 7 wides.
Yet to bat
- Phillips
- Chapman
- Santner
- Henry
- Ferguson
- Boult
Fall of Wickets
- Devon Conway at 9 for 1, from 3.3 overs
- Will Young at 19 for 2, from 8.1 overs
- Rachin Ravindra at 178 for 3, from 33.3 overs
Bowling
- Bumrah: 5overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
- Siraj: 8overs, 1 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
- Mohammed Shami: 6overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Jadeja: 10overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
- Yadav: 7.1overs, 0 maidens, 61 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.51.
Match details
- Toss: India won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
- Match referee: Andy Pycroft
- Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
- Umpire: Michael Gough
- Reserve umpire: Richard Kettleborough
- TV umpire: Paul Wilson