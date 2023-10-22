 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Dharamsala

India Yet to bat. New Zealand are batting, 200 for 3, from 36.1 overs.

New Zealand are 200 for 3 with 13.5 overs remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

200 for 3, from 36.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Conway c Iyer b Siraj; 0 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  2. Young b Mohammed Shami; 17 runs, 27 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 62.96
  3. Ravindra c Gill b Mohammed Shami; 75 runs, 87 balls, 6 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 86.21
  4. Mitchell not out; 89 runs, 89 balls, 6 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  5. Latham (c, wk) not out; 5 runs, 4 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 125.00

Extras

14 from 3 byes, 4 legbyes, 7 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Phillips
  • Chapman
  • Santner
  • Henry
  • Ferguson
  • Boult

Fall of Wickets

  • Devon Conway at 9 for 1, from 3.3 overs
  • Will Young at 19 for 2, from 8.1 overs
  • Rachin Ravindra at 178 for 3, from 33.3 overs

Bowling

  1. Bumrah: 5overs, 1 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.20.
  2. Siraj: 8overs, 1 maidens, 30 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.75.
  3. Mohammed Shami: 6overs, 0 maidens, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  4. Jadeja: 10overs, 0 maidens, 48 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.80.
  5. Yadav: 7.1overs, 0 maidens, 61 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.51.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Umpire: Michael Gough
  • Reserve umpire: Richard Kettleborough
  • TV umpire: Paul Wilson