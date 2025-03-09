Match summary
ICC Men's Champions Trophy
Final / Dubai
India Yet to bat. New Zealand 83 for 3, from 15 overs.
Break in play.
New Zealand are 83 for 3 with 35.0 overs remaining.
New Zealand 1st innings
Total
83 for 3, from 15 overs.
Batting
- Young lbw b Chakravarthy; 15 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.22
- Ravindra b Yadav; 37 runs, 29 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.59
- Williamson c & b Yadav; 11 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.57
- Mitchell not out; 9 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.91
- Latham (wk) not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
9 from 9 wides.
Yet to bat
- Phillips
- Bracewell
- Santner
- Smith
- Jamieson
- O'Rourke
Fall of Wickets
- Will Young at 57 for 1, from 7.5 overs
- Rachin Ravindra at 69 for 2, from 10.1 overs
- Kane Williamson at 75 for 3, from 12.2 overs
Bowling
- Shami: 5overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Pandya: 2overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
- Chakravarthy: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Yadav: 3overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.66.
- Patel: 2overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.
Match details
- Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
- Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena