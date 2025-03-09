 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Final / Dubai

India Yet to bat. New Zealand are batting, 83 for 3, from 15 overs.

Break in play.

New Zealand are 83 for 3 with 35.0 overs remaining.

New Zealand 1st innings

Total

83 for 3, from 15 overs.

Batting

  1. Young lbw b Chakravarthy; 15 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 65.22
  2. Ravindra b Yadav; 37 runs, 29 balls, 4 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 127.59
  3. Williamson c & b Yadav; 11 runs, 14 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 78.57
  4. Mitchell not out; 9 runs, 22 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 40.91
  5. Latham (wk) not out; 2 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

9 from 9 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Phillips
  • Bracewell
  • Santner
  • Smith
  • Jamieson
  • O'Rourke

Fall of Wickets

  • Will Young at 57 for 1, from 7.5 overs
  • Rachin Ravindra at 69 for 2, from 10.1 overs
  • Kane Williamson at 75 for 3, from 12.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Shami: 5overs, 0 maidens, 30 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  2. Pandya: 2overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  3. Chakravarthy: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  4. Yadav: 3overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 2.66.
  5. Patel: 2overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.00.

Match details

  • Toss: New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena