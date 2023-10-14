 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Ahmedabad

India are batting, 71 for 1, from 8.4 overs. Pakistan 191.

India need 121 runs to win from 41.2 overs with 9 wickets remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

71 for 1, from 8.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) not out; 38 runs, 27 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 140.74
  2. Gill c Shadab Khan b Shaheen Shah Afridi; 16 runs, 11 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 145.45
  3. Kohli not out; 15 runs, 14 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 107.14

Extras

2 from 1 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Iyer
  • Rahul
  • Pandya
  • Jadeja
  • Thakur
  • Bumrah
  • Yadav
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • Shubman Gill at 23 for 1, from 2.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Shaheen Shah Afridi: 4overs, 0 maidens, 32 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  2. Hassan Ali: 3overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  3. Mohammad Nawaz: 1overs, 0 maidens, 9 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00.
  4. Haris Rauf: 0.4overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.

Match details

  • Toss: India won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • Umpire: Marais Erasmus
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney
  • TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough