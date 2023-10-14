Pakistan 1st innings
Total
191 all out, from 42.5 overs.
Batting
Runs
Balls
4s
6s
SR
-
Abdullah Shafique
lbw b Siraj;
20 runs,
24 balls,
3 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 83.33
-
Imam-ul-Haq
c Rahul b Pandya;
36 runs,
38 balls,
6 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 94.74
-
Babar Azam (c)
b Siraj;
50 runs,
58 balls,
7 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 86.21
-
Muhammad Rizwan (wk)
b Bumrah;
49 runs,
69 balls,
7 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 71.01
-
Saud Shakeel
lbw b Yadav;
6 runs,
10 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 60.00
-
Iftikhar Ahmed
b Yadav;
4 runs,
4 balls,
1 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 100.00
-
Shadab Khan
b Bumrah;
2 runs,
5 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 40.00
-
Mohammad Nawaz
c Bumrah b Pandya;
4 runs,
14 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 28.57
-
Hassan Ali
c Gill b Jadeja;
12 runs,
19 balls,
2 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 63.16
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi
not out;
2 runs,
10 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 20.00
-
Haris Rauf
lbw b Jadeja;
2 runs,
6 balls,
0 fours,
0 sixes,
and a strike rate of 33.33
Fall of Wickets
- Abdullah Shafique at 41 for 1, from 7.6 overs41-1 (Abdullah Shafique, 7.6 ov)
- Imam-ul-Haq at 73 for 2, from 12.3 overs73-2 (Imam-ul-Haq, 12.3 ov)
- Babar Azam at 155 for 3, from 29.4 overs155-3 (Babar Azam, 29.4 ov)
- Saud Shakeel at 162 for 4, from 32.2 overs162-4 (Saud Shakeel, 32.2 ov)
- Iftikhar Ahmed at 166 for 5, from 32.6 overs166-5 (Iftikhar Ahmed, 32.6 ov)
- Muhammad Rizwan at 168 for 6, from 33.6 overs168-6 (Muhammad Rizwan, 33.6 ov)
- Shadab Khan at 171 for 7, from 35.2 overs171-7 (Shadab Khan, 35.2 ov)
- Mohammad Nawaz at 187 for 8, from 39.6 overs187-8 (Mohammad Nawaz, 39.6 ov)
- Hassan Ali at 187 for 9, from 40.1 overs187-9 (Hassan Ali, 40.1 ov)
- Haris Rauf at 191 for 10, from 42.5 overs191-10 (Haris Rauf, 42.5 ov)
Bowling
Overs
Maidens
Runs
Wickets
Econ
-
Bumrah:
7overs,
1 maidens,
19 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 2.71.
-
Siraj:
8overs,
0 maidens,
50 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 6.25.
-
Pandya:
6overs,
0 maidens,
34 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 5.66.
-
Yadav:
10overs,
0 maidens,
35 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 3.50.
-
Jadeja:
9.5overs,
0 maidens,
38 runs,
2 wickets,
and an economy of 3.86.
-
Thakur:
2overs,
0 maidens,
12 runs,
0 wickets,
and an economy of 6.00.