India 1st innings
Total
260 for 4, from 39.4 overs.
Batting
- Sharma (c) b Madushanka; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
- Gill c Mendis b Madushanka; 92 runs, 92 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
- Kohli c Silva b Madushanka; 88 runs, 94 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.62
- Iyer not out; 38 runs, 30 balls, 1 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 126.67
- Rahul (wk) c Hemantha b Chameera; 21 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
- Yadav not out; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
Extras
13 from 1 byes, 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 6 wides.
Yet to bat
- Jadeja
- Mohammed Shami
- Bumrah
- Yadav
- Siraj
Fall of Wickets
- Rohit Sharma at 4 for 1, from 0.2 overs
- Shubman Gill at 193 for 2, from 29.6 overs
- Virat Kohli at 196 for 3, from 31.3 overs
- Lokesh Rahul at 256 for 4, from 39.2 overs
Bowling
- Madushanka: 7overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
- Chameera: 7.4overs, 2 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.60.
- Rajitha: 7overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
- Mathews: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
- Theekshana: 7overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.14.
- Hemantha: 8overs, 0 maidens, 52 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.
Match details
- Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Umpire: Paul Reiffel
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Reserve umpire: Richard Illingworth
- TV umpire: Rod Tucker