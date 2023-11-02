 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup

Mumbai (WS)

India are batting, 260 for 4, from 39.4 overs. Sri Lanka

India are 260 for 4 with 10.2 overs remaining.

India 1st innings

Total

260 for 4, from 39.4 overs.

Batting

  1. Sharma (c) b Madushanka; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00
  2. Gill c Mendis b Madushanka; 92 runs, 92 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
  3. Kohli c Silva b Madushanka; 88 runs, 94 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 93.62
  4. Iyer not out; 38 runs, 30 balls, 1 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 126.67
  5. Rahul (wk) c Hemantha b Chameera; 21 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.53
  6. Yadav not out; 4 runs, 2 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 200.00

Extras

13 from 1 byes, 5 legbyes, 1 noballs, 6 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Jadeja
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Bumrah
  • Yadav
  • Siraj

Fall of Wickets

  • Rohit Sharma at 4 for 1, from 0.2 overs
  • Shubman Gill at 193 for 2, from 29.6 overs
  • Virat Kohli at 196 for 3, from 31.3 overs
  • Lokesh Rahul at 256 for 4, from 39.2 overs

Bowling

  1. Madushanka: 7overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 7.00.
  2. Chameera: 7.4overs, 2 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 5.60.
  3. Rajitha: 7overs, 0 maidens, 56 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00.
  4. Mathews: 3overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.66.
  5. Theekshana: 7overs, 0 maidens, 43 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.14.
  6. Hemantha: 8overs, 0 maidens, 52 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.50.

Match details

  • Toss: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Umpire: Paul Reiffel
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Reserve umpire: Richard Illingworth
  • TV umpire: Rod Tucker