India Women 1st innings
Total
258 for 4, from 53.5 overs.
Batting
- Mandhana b Bell; 17 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
- Verma b Cross; 19 runs, 30 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.33
- Satheesh c Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone; 69 runs, 76 balls, 13 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.79
- Rodrigues b Bell; 68 runs, 99 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.69
- Kaur (c) not out; 34 runs, 61 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.74
- Bhatia (wk) not out; 35 runs, 47 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.47
Extras
16 from 11 byes, 3 legbyes, 2 noballs.
Yet to bat
- Sharma
- Rana
- Vastrakar
- Renuka Singh Thakur
- Gayakwad
Fall of Wickets
- Smriti Mandhana at 25 for 1, from 5.1 overs
- Shafali Verma at 47 for 2, from 8.4 overs
- Shubha Satheesh at 162 for 3, from 32.6 overs
- Jemimah Rodrigues at 190 for 4, from 37.6 overs
Bowling
- Cross: 11overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.45.
- Bell: 8overs, 1 maidens, 44 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Sciver-Brunt: 7overs, 1 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.
- Filer: 7.5overs, 1 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.61.
- Dean: 10overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
- Ecclestone: 10overs, 1 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.30.
Match details
- Toss: India Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
- Match referee: GS Lakshmi
- Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan
- Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
- Reserve umpire: Gayathri Venugopal
- TV umpire: Virender Sharma