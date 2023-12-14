 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in India

Only Test / Day 1 of 4 / Mumbai (DYP)

India Women are batting, 258 for 4, from 53.5 overs. England Women

India Women are 258 for 4.

India Women 1st innings

Total

258 for 4, from 53.5 overs.

Batting

  1. Mandhana b Bell; 17 runs, 12 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 141.67
  2. Verma b Cross; 19 runs, 30 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.33
  3. Satheesh c Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone; 69 runs, 76 balls, 13 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 90.79
  4. Rodrigues b Bell; 68 runs, 99 balls, 11 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 68.69
  5. Kaur (c) not out; 34 runs, 61 balls, 4 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 55.74
  6. Bhatia (wk) not out; 35 runs, 47 balls, 7 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 74.47

Extras

16 from 11 byes, 3 legbyes, 2 noballs.

Yet to bat

  • Sharma
  • Rana
  • Vastrakar
  • Renuka Singh Thakur
  • Gayakwad

Fall of Wickets

  • Smriti Mandhana at 25 for 1, from 5.1 overs
  • Shafali Verma at 47 for 2, from 8.4 overs
  • Shubha Satheesh at 162 for 3, from 32.6 overs
  • Jemimah Rodrigues at 190 for 4, from 37.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Cross: 11overs, 0 maidens, 49 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.45.
  2. Bell: 8overs, 1 maidens, 44 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  3. Sciver-Brunt: 7overs, 1 maidens, 24 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.
  4. Filer: 7.5overs, 1 maidens, 44 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.61.
  5. Dean: 10overs, 0 maidens, 40 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 4.00.
  6. Ecclestone: 10overs, 1 maidens, 43 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 4.30.

Match details

  • Toss: India Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai
  • Match referee: GS Lakshmi
  • Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan
  • Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
  • Reserve umpire: Gayathri Venugopal
  • TV umpire: Virender Sharma