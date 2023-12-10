 Skip to content

Match summary

England Women in India

3rd T20I / Mumbai (WS)

India Women 127 for 5. England Women 126.

India Women win by 5 wickets.

England Women 1st innings

Total

126 all out, from 20 overs.

Batting

  1. Dunkley c Patil b Renuka Singh Thakur; 11 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.00
  2. Bouchier b Renuka Singh Thakur; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Capsey c Rodrigues b Ishaque; 7 runs, 16 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.75
  4. Knight (c) c Sub b Kaur; 52 runs, 42 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 123.81
  5. Jones (wk) c Patil b Ishaque; 25 runs, 21 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.05
  6. Gibson b Ishaque; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  7. Heath c Kaur b Patil; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
  8. Kemp lbw b Patil; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  9. Ecclestone b Patil; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
  10. Dean not out; 16 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
  11. Gaur c Sharma b Kaur; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00

Extras

12 from 12 wides.

Fall of Wickets

  • Maia Bouchier at 1 for 1, from 0.3 overs
  • Sophia Dunkley at 24 for 2, from 2.6 overs
  • Alice Capsey at 26 for 3, from 5.1 overs
  • Amy Jones at 67 for 4, from 11.1 overs
  • Danielle Gibson at 67 for 5, from 11.2 overs
  • Bess Heath at 70 for 6, from 12.3 overs
  • Freya Kemp at 70 for 7, from 12.4 overs
  • Sophie Ecclestone at 76 for 8, from 14.3 overs
  • Heather Knight at 126 for 9, from 19.5 overs
  • Mahika Gaur at 126 for 10, from 19.6 overs

Bowling

  1. Renuka Singh Thakur: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
  2. Sadhu: 1overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.00.
  3. Kaur: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  4. Ishaque: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
  5. Sharma: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
  6. Patil: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.

Match details

  • Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
  • Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  • Match referee: Varsha Nagre
  • Umpire: Saiyed Khalid
  • Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
  • Reserve umpire: Rohan Pandit
  • TV umpire: N Janani