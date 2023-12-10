England Women 1st innings
Total
126 all out, from 20 overs.
Batting
- Dunkley c Patil b Renuka Singh Thakur; 11 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 110.00
- Bouchier b Renuka Singh Thakur; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Capsey c Rodrigues b Ishaque; 7 runs, 16 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 43.75
- Knight (c) c Sub b Kaur; 52 runs, 42 balls, 3 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 123.81
- Jones (wk) c Patil b Ishaque; 25 runs, 21 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 119.05
- Gibson b Ishaque; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Heath c Kaur b Patil; 1 runs, 5 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 20.00
- Kemp lbw b Patil; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Ecclestone b Patil; 2 runs, 7 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 28.57
- Dean not out; 16 runs, 15 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 106.67
- Gaur c Sharma b Kaur; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
Extras
12 from 12 wides.
Fall of Wickets
- Maia Bouchier at 1 for 1, from 0.3 overs
- Sophia Dunkley at 24 for 2, from 2.6 overs
- Alice Capsey at 26 for 3, from 5.1 overs
- Amy Jones at 67 for 4, from 11.1 overs
- Danielle Gibson at 67 for 5, from 11.2 overs
- Bess Heath at 70 for 6, from 12.3 overs
- Freya Kemp at 70 for 7, from 12.4 overs
- Sophie Ecclestone at 76 for 8, from 14.3 overs
- Heather Knight at 126 for 9, from 19.5 overs
- Mahika Gaur at 126 for 10, from 19.6 overs
Bowling
- Renuka Singh Thakur: 4overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 5.75.
- Sadhu: 1overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 16.00.
- Kaur: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Ishaque: 4overs, 0 maidens, 22 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
- Sharma: 4overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.25.
- Patil: 4overs, 0 maidens, 19 runs, 3 wickets, and an economy of 4.75.
Match details
- Toss: England Women won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
- Match referee: Varsha Nagre
- Umpire: Saiyed Khalid
- Umpire: Vrinda Rathi
- Reserve umpire: Rohan Pandit
- TV umpire: N Janani