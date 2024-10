Overs Maidens Runs Wickets Econ

Fernando : 2 overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50 .

Kumari : 2 overs, 0 maidens, 16 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.00 .

Prabodhani : 2 overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 9.00 .

Dilhari : 1 overs, 0 maidens, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00 .

Ranaweera : 2 overs, 0 maidens, 17 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 8.50 .