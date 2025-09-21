Match summary
England in Ireland
3rd T20I / Dublin (Mal)
Ireland 154 for 8. England 89 for 2, from 9.1 overs.
England need 66 runs to win from 10.5 overs with 8 wickets remaining.
England 1st innings
Total
89 for 2, from 9.1 overs.
Batting
- Salt not out; 29 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.82
- Buttler (wk) c Campher b McCarthy; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
- Bethell (c) c Delany b Young; 15 runs, 11 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 136.36
- Cox not out; 36 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 171.43
Extras
9 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 3 wides.
Yet to bat
- Ahmed
- Banton
- Overton
- Dawson
- Rashid
- Wood
- Baker
Fall of Wickets
- Jos Buttler at 10 for 1, from 1.2 overs
- Jacob Bethell at 33 for 2, from 4.1 overs
Bowling
- Humphreys: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
- McCarthy: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Young: 2overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Campher: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
- White: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin
- Umpire: Aidan Seaver
- Umpire: Mark Hawthorne
- TV umpire: Johnny Kennedy
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Reserve umpire: Gareth Morrison