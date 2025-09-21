 Skip to content

Match summary

England in Ireland

3rd T20I / Dublin (Mal)

Ireland 154 for 8. England are batting, 89 for 2, from 9.1 overs.

England need 66 runs to win from 10.5 overs with 8 wickets remaining.

England 1st innings

Total

89 for 2, from 9.1 overs.

Batting

  1. Salt not out; 29 runs, 22 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.82
  2. Buttler (wk) c Campher b McCarthy; 0 runs, 2 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0.00
  3. Bethell (c) c Delany b Young; 15 runs, 11 balls, 3 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 136.36
  4. Cox not out; 36 runs, 21 balls, 2 fours, 3 sixes, and a strike rate of 171.43

Extras

9 from 4 byes, 1 legbyes, 1 noballs, 3 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Ahmed
  • Banton
  • Overton
  • Dawson
  • Rashid
  • Wood
  • Baker

Fall of Wickets

  • Jos Buttler at 10 for 1, from 1.2 overs
  • Jacob Bethell at 33 for 2, from 4.1 overs

Bowling

  1. Humphreys: 3overs, 0 maidens, 23 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 7.66.
  2. McCarthy: 2overs, 0 maidens, 12 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  3. Young: 2overs, 0 maidens, 20 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  4. Campher: 1.1overs, 0 maidens, 14 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 12.00.
  5. White: 1overs, 0 maidens, 15 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 15.00.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: The Village, Malahide, Dublin
  • Umpire: Aidan Seaver
  • Umpire: Mark Hawthorne
  • TV umpire: Johnny Kennedy
  • Match referee: Javagal Srinath
  • Reserve umpire: Gareth Morrison