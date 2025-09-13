 Skip to content

Match summary

Vitality Blast Men

Semi-Final / Birmingham

Lancashire Lightning Yet to bat. Somerset are batting, 114 for 4, from 14.4 overs.

Somerset are 114 for 4 with 5.2 overs remaining.

Summary

Over 15: 8 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 114/4 (rr 7.77)
six icon

SIX! Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
one icon

Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed well timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
icon

Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, off stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for 1 run, misfielded by Tom Hartley

Summary

Over 14: 11 runs. Bowler: Liam Livingstone. Somerset: 106/4 (rr 7.57)
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, misfielded by Jack Blatherwick
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Lewis Gregory. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
icon

Liam Livingstone to Lewis Gregory. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Tom Aspinwall
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, leg stump on the back foot pulled to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
two icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, misfielded by Michael Jones
six icon

SIX! Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner None, down the pitch slogged well timed for 6 runs

Summary

Over 13: 2 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 95/4 (rr 7.31)
icon

Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Hartley
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
one icon

Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
icon

Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Hartley
wicket icon

OUT! Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off down the pitch cut for no run. Sean Dickson Stumped for 16.

Summary

Over 12: 8 runs. Bowler: Liam Livingstone. Somerset: 93/3 (rr 7.75)
two icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the pitch driving well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Tom Hartley
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tom Aspinwall
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
two icon

Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner full, off stump down the pitch flick well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Luke Wells
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Liam Livingstone

Summary

Over 11: 7 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 85/3 (rr 7.73)
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, off stump down the pitch driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
one icon

Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
two icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to cover for 2 runs, misfielded by Keaton Jennings
one icon

Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump down the pitch worked well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson

Summary

Over 10: 8 runs. Bowler: Liam Livingstone. Somerset: 78/3 (rr 7.8)
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
four icon

FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
one icon

Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Matty Hurst
icon

Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Liam Livingstone

Summary

Over 9: 5 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 70/3 (rr 7.78)
one icon

Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, misfielded by Tom Aspinwall
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
one icon

Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Matty Hurst
icon

Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Hartley
one icon

Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
one icon

Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick

Summary

Over 8: 4 runs. Bowler: Tom Aspinwall. Somerset: 65/3 (rr 8.12)
one icon

Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Aspinwall
wide icon

Wide. Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement full, down leg on the front foot flick for 1 wides
wide icon

Wide. Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement full toss, down leg on the front foot flick for 1 wides
wicket icon

OUT! Tom Aspinwall to James Rew. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to square leg for no run, caught by Tom Hartley. James Rew Caught for 1.
icon

Tom Aspinwall to James Rew. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by James Anderson
one icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Slower ball yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings

Summary

Over 7: 12 runs. Bowler: Jack Blatherwick. Somerset: 61/2 (rr 8.71)
one icon

Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
four icon

FOUR! Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing well timed for 4 runs
wide icon

Wide. Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing for 1 wides
four icon

FOUR! Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
one icon

Jack Blatherwick to James Rew. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by George Balderson
icon

Jack Blatherwick to James Rew. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by James Anderson
one icon

Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson

Summary

Over 6: 15 runs. Bowler: James Anderson. Somerset: 49/2 (rr 8.17)
wicket icon

OUT! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted for no run. Tom Abell Bowled for 26.
four icon

FOUR! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
icon

James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement late cutted for no run
four icon

FOUR! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
six icon

SIX! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement scoopped well timed for 6 runs
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Keaton Jennings

Summary

Over 5: 12 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. Somerset: 34/1 (rr 6.8)
two icon

George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tom Hartley
one icon

George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
one icon

George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tom Hartley
one icon

George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
six icon

SIX! George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
one icon

George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tom Hartley

Summary

Over 4: 5 runs. Bowler: James Anderson. Somerset: 22/1 (rr 5.5)
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
icon

James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by James Anderson
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot dropped well timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tom Hartley

Summary

Over 3: 11 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. Somerset: 17/1 (rr 5.67)
icon

George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked to backward point for no run, fielded by Michael Jones
six icon

SIX! George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
icon

George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
one icon

George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
four icon

FOUR! George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to short third man for 4 runs, misfielded by Tom Aspinwall
wicket icon

OUT! George Balderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving for no run. Will Smeed Bowled for 5.

Summary

Over 2: 0 runs. Bowler: Tom Aspinwall. Somerset: 6/0 (rr 3.0)
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement full, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run
icon

Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Luke Wells

Summary

Over 1: 6 runs. Bowler: James Anderson. Somerset: 6/0 (rr 6.0)
four icon

FOUR! James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for 4 runs
one icon

James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
icon

James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving for no run
one icon

James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
icon

James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Michael Jones
icon

James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Michael Jones