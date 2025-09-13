Match summary
Vitality Blast Men
Semi-Final / Birmingham
Somerset are 114 for 4 with 5.2 overs remaining.
Summary
Over 15: 8 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 114/4 (rr 7.77)
SIX! Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed for 6 runs
Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed well timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, off stump on the back foot cut mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot pushed mis-timed to bowler for 1 run, misfielded by Tom Hartley
Summary
Over 14: 11 runs. Bowler: Liam Livingstone. Somerset: 106/4 (rr 7.57)
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, misfielded by Jack Blatherwick
Liam Livingstone to Lewis Gregory. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
Liam Livingstone to Lewis Gregory. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to backward point for no run, fielded by Tom Aspinwall
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, leg stump on the back foot pulled to backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, misfielded by Michael Jones
SIX! Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner None, down the pitch slogged well timed for 6 runs
Summary
Over 13: 2 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 95/4 (rr 7.31)
Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, off stump on the back foot pulled mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Hartley
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
Tom Hartley to Lewis Gregory. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Hartley
OUT! Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off down the pitch cut for no run. Sean Dickson Stumped for 16.
Summary
Over 12: 8 runs. Bowler: Liam Livingstone. Somerset: 93/3 (rr 7.75)
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump down the pitch driving well timed to deep extra cover for 2 runs, fielded by Tom Hartley
Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed to backward point for 1 run, fielded by Tom Aspinwall
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner full, off stump down the pitch flick well timed to deep mid wicket for 2 runs, fielded by Luke Wells
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to bowler for 1 run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
Summary
Over 11: 7 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 85/3 (rr 7.73)
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock back of a length, off stump down the pitch driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot cut well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to cover for 2 runs, misfielded by Keaton Jennings
Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump down the pitch worked well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
Summary
Over 10: 8 runs. Bowler: Liam Livingstone. Somerset: 78/3 (rr 7.8)
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, middle stump on the back foot pushed well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot flick well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
FOUR! Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot slog-sweep well timed for 4 runs
Liam Livingstone to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Leg spinner length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to long off for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Matty Hurst
Liam Livingstone to Sean Dickson. Leg spinner length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
Summary
Over 9: 5 runs. Bowler: Tom Hartley. Somerset: 70/3 (rr 7.78)
Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, misfielded by Tom Aspinwall
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, outside off on the back foot steered mis-timed to backward point for 1 run, run out attempt: missed stumps by Matty Hurst
Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Hartley
Tom Hartley to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, middle stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
Tom Hartley to Sean Dickson. Left-arm orthodox stock length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
Summary
Over 8: 4 runs. Bowler: Tom Aspinwall. Somerset: 65/3 (rr 8.12)
Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by Tom Aspinwall
Wide. Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement full, down leg on the front foot flick for 1 wides
Wide. Tom Aspinwall to Sean Dickson. No movement full toss, down leg on the front foot flick for 1 wides
OUT! Tom Aspinwall to James Rew. No movement length ball, leg stump on the front foot flick mis-timed to square leg for no run, caught by Tom Hartley. James Rew Caught for 1.
Tom Aspinwall to James Rew. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by James Anderson
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Slower ball yorker, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
Summary
Over 7: 12 runs. Bowler: Jack Blatherwick. Somerset: 61/2 (rr 8.71)
Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
FOUR! Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing well timed for 4 runs
Wide. Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, middle stump on the back foot glancing for 1 wides
FOUR! Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 4 runs
Jack Blatherwick to James Rew. No movement back of a length, leg stump on the front foot flick well timed to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by George Balderson
Jack Blatherwick to James Rew. No movement length ball, middle stump on the front foot playing a forward defensive shot mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by James Anderson
Jack Blatherwick to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving well timed to long on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
Summary
Over 6: 15 runs. Bowler: James Anderson. Somerset: 49/2 (rr 8.17)
OUT! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted for no run. Tom Abell Bowled for 26.
FOUR! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot upper cutted well timed for 4 runs
James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement late cutted for no run
FOUR! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed for 4 runs
SIX! James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off no foot movement scoopped well timed for 6 runs
James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving well timed to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
Summary
Over 5: 12 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. Somerset: 34/1 (rr 6.8)
George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled mis-timed to deep square leg for 2 runs, fielded by Tom Hartley
George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid on for 1 run, fielded by James Anderson
George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tom Hartley
George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to deep mid wicket for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
SIX! George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot pulled well timed for 6 runs
George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot flick well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Tom Hartley
Summary
Over 4: 5 runs. Bowler: James Anderson. Somerset: 22/1 (rr 5.5)
James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot glancing well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed to deep square leg for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked well timed to square leg for 1 run, fielded by Luke Wells
James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot playing a backward defensive shot mis-timed to bowler for no run, fielded by James Anderson
James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot dropped well timed to cover for 1 run, fielded by Michael Jones
James Anderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot late cutted well timed to third man for 1 run, fielded by Tom Hartley
Summary
Over 3: 11 runs. Bowler: George Balderson. Somerset: 17/1 (rr 5.67)
George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, off stump on the back foot worked to backward point for no run, fielded by Michael Jones
SIX! George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged well timed for 6 runs
George Balderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to mid off for no run, fielded by Liam Livingstone
George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, off stump on the back foot worked well timed to short fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Arav Shetty
FOUR! George Balderson to Tom Abell. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot steered well timed to short third man for 4 runs, misfielded by Tom Aspinwall
OUT! George Balderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, off stump on the front foot driving for no run. Will Smeed Bowled for 5.
Summary
Over 2: 0 runs. Bowler: Tom Aspinwall. Somerset: 6/0 (rr 3.0)
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement full, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement short, outside off no foot movement leaving left alone through for no run
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement full, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Keaton Jennings
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for no run
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. Away swinger length ball, outside off on the front foot slogged for no run
Tom Aspinwall to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement back of a length, outside off on the back foot worked mis-timed to mid wicket for no run, fielded by Luke Wells
Summary
Over 1: 6 runs. Bowler: James Anderson. Somerset: 6/0 (rr 6.0)
FOUR! James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving for 4 runs
James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed well timed to deep backward point for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
James Anderson to Tom Kohler-Cadmore. No movement length ball, outside off down the pitch driving for no run
James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving to third man for 1 run, fielded by Jack Blatherwick
James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the back foot pushed mis-timed to cover for no run, fielded by Michael Jones
James Anderson to Will Smeed. No movement length ball, outside off on the front foot driving mis-timed to extra cover for no run, fielded by Michael Jones