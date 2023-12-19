West Indies vs England - over-by-over text commentary from fourth T20 international in Trinidad

West Indies vs England, fourth T20 international, TrinidadScorecard | West Indies won toss and bowled firstEngland on course for huge total in Trinidad Holder makes breakthrough as Buttler out for 55Salt remains unbeaten after reaching 50 from 23 balls Woakes and Rehan replace Mills and Atkinson for EnglandWest Indies lead five-match T20 international series 2-1Fifth and final T20 international in Trinidad on Thursday (8pm UK)NOW Sports Month Membership: £21 a month for 6 monthsFollow the arrows! PDC World Darts Championship live blog