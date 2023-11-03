Netherlands 1st innings
Total
18 for 1, from 4.2 overs.
Batting
- Barresi lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25.00
- O'Dowd not out; 7 runs, 11 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 63.64
- Ackermann not out; 6 runs, 10 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 60.00
Extras
4 from 4 wides.
Yet to bat
- Engelbrecht
- Edwards
- de Leede
- Saqib Zulfiqar
- van Beek
- van der Merwe
- Dutt
- van Meekeren
Fall of Wickets
- Wesley Barresi at 3 for 1, from 0.5 overs
Bowling
- Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 2.2overs, 0 maidens, 8 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 3.42.
- Fazalhaq Farooqi: 2overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.00.
Match details
- Toss: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat
- Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
- Match referee: Javagal Srinath
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- Umpire: Nitin Menon
- Reserve umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
- TV umpire: Michael Gough